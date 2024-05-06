CENTRAL NEW YORK – As April concluded and May began, area high school girls golf teams all confronted important matches that would determine whether they would stay on top of their respective leagues.

It came last Wednesday for Fayetteville-Manlius Green in the SCAC Metro division as the undefeated Hornets met second-place Cicero-North Syracuse Blue at Northern Pines, a rematch of their April 17 battle that the Hornets pulled out 171-178.

Again, the Hornets prevailed, 167-181, its depth proving the difference. Gabby Dardis shot 36, matched by the Northstars’ Chloe Tice, but Lindsey Chong (41) and Bella Fullmer (44) beat the 46 from C-NS Blue’s Abby Hildreth and Elizabeth Noel shot 46.

Prior to this, F-M Green handled Baldwinsville White 177-275 last Tuesday at Timber Banks. Fullmer and Chong both shot 43, with Maya Moody getting a 45 ahead of 46s by Dardis and Noel.

F-M’s White team began its week defeating Liverpool 221-262 at Green Lakes. Emma Li shot 52 to edge out teammate Katherine Parmley (57) for top individual honors as Adaline Davies added a 57 and Megan Dumas posted 59.

Then those Hornets beat C-NS’s Green side 209-249 Wednesday, sweeping the top five spots. Li’s 49 again was just ahead of Parmley, who had a 50, while Davies put up a 52. Dumas and Jayme Palamara both posted 58.

In the second SCAC Empire division match of the season at Oswego Country Club, Jamesville-DeWitt shot 213 to finish second among six teams behind Auburn’s winning 207 as East Syracuse Minoa Blue was third with 216.

Tying for individual honors, the Red Rams’ Jaeda Robinson and the Spartans’ Leah Chavoustie both shot 48. Anna Smith and Isabelle Vaverchak each posted 54 for J-D and Yara Farah added a 57, whlie ESM Blue saw Makenna Buffum shoot 55, Camden Woodward shoot 56 and Mia Williams contribute a 57.

Two days later, at Drumlins, J-D won a similar league meet on its home course, shooting 203 to Auburn’s second-place 215 as ESM Blue was third with 220.

Robinson’s 44 outpaced most of the field as Chavoustie had a 52 to lead the Spartans. Vaverchak got a 54, Smith a 56 and Lila Schroth a 55 for the Rams as, for ESM, Woodward shot 55, Harper DiJulio 56 and Buffum 57 ahead of Williams’ 58.

Continuing its unbeaten streak, Christian Brothers Academy took sole possession of first place in the Onondaga High School League when it handled Skaneateles 187-244 last Monday at Skaneateles Country Club.

Anna Fuller shot 42, with Clara DeFilippis adding a 45. Meredith Sommers finished with a 49 as Claire Ash got 51 and Josie Lachut contributed a 55.

When CBA beat Chittenango 187-246 Thursday at Woodcrest, DeFilippis had a 43 to edge Fuller (44) for top honors, with Snyder shooting 48 and Sommers posting 52.

Then came a 197-215 win over Cazenovia on Friday, with DeFillipis again leading the way with a 46 at Cazenovia Country Club. Olivia Dispenzia’s 48 equaled that of the Lakers’ Grace Probe, while Alicia Snyder shot 51 and Katrina Ricelli put up a 53.

Manlius Pebble Hill had its own match with Skaneaetles a day later. Amitees Fazeli shot 45 at SCC, but the Lakers had the next four best totals and prevailed 223-233, overcoming Darby Gardner’s 61 and 63s from Rose Fallon and Caroline Mezzallingua.

As that went on, CBA put away Bishop Grimes 177-236 at Drumlins. DeFilippis led with a 37, beating Fuller’s 39 and both of them well ahead of the 49 from Lachut and 52 from Ash. Gabby Kuberski led the Cobras with a 53 as Carmel Suh added a 57.

Grimes rebounded Friday to beat Chittenango 231-237, Chloe Dailey’s 45 the low individual round as Suh shot a 61, one behind the 60 from Gianna DiNiro. Kuberski finished with a 65.

In boys golf, Bishop Grimes was 1-1 going into last Monday’s match against Cato-Meridian at Meadowbrook, where it prevailed 238-258 over the Blue Devils. Dominic Kensey shot 41 and Mike D’Agata earned a 44, with Nate Abernethy and Christian Aiello both posting 47.

MPH, in boys golf, won Thursday over Fabius-Pompey 220-236. Dash Goode, Carter Zimmerman and Jayden Lin each shot 43 to overcome 42s by the Falcons’ Peter Skeval and Jared Janicki, with Owen Sacks shooting 44 and Jeff Pisciarino adding a 47.

Then the Trojans played Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Friday and handled the Rebels 230-294. A close individual race had Zimmerman shot 44 to beat out 45s by Goode and Lin plus a 46 from Sacks.