CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three days after Nolan McGinn’s Fleet Feet Mile victory in the April 26 Chittenango Invitational, the entire Fayetteville-Manlius boys track and field team joined McGinn in the win column.

The Hornets’ hard-fought 77-64 win over Liverpool last Monday at LHS Stadium included McGinn running 800 meters in two minutes, 1.71 seconds to edge Will Ditre (2:01.85) as Ditre took the 1,600 in 4:39.11 to McGinn’s 4:39.15.

McGinn got the tiebreaker when he won the 3,200 in 10:07.31, again with Ditre (10:19.99) second, the pair joined by Will Beecher and Dawit Alfaro Plaza to take the 4×800 relay in a swift 8:18.19.

Nick Domashenko swept the 100-meter dash in 11.16 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.50 seconds, also joining Jackson Burton, Donovan Wonders and Jackson Brown to win the 4×100 in 45.41.

James Ditre got first place in the triple jump with a top attempt of 37 feet 9 ½ inches. Fred Lutzen threw the discus 107’6” to edge Liverpool’s Dakota Healy (104’7”) as Vincent Hunt dominated the 400-meter dash, prevailing in 53.61 seconds.

In the F-M girls team’s 99-41 defeat to Liverpool, Izzie Sullivan won all three distance races. She claimed the 800 in 2:23.55, ran 1,500 meters in 4:46.96 and then still had enough to beat the field in the 3,000 in 10:22.39.

Arashel Hill, Maria Khalifeh, Allison Pynn and Claire McDonald paired up in the 4×400, winning it in 4:31.81, while in field events Jocelyn Silvis threw the discus 79’5” and Katherine O’Brien went 31’ 1/4” to prevail in the triple jump.

Before it hosted its own invitational meet, East Syracuse Minoa swept its three-team match last Wednesday against Central Square and Fulton, the boys beating the Redhawks 89-52 and the Red Dragons 101-40.

Over in the girls meet, ESM beat Central Square 101-40 and Fulton 120-19, with Akuot Kuany clearing 5’3” in the high jump and going 15.7 seconds in the 100 hurdles as Evanni McDuffie won the 100 sprint in 12.4 and the 200 in 25.7.

Dominating the distance races, the Spartans had Jaelyn Jordan take the 800 in 2:35.9 and the 1,500 in 5:17.5 as Rachael Burt won the 3,000 in 11:38.8. Laura Olmsted (shot put, 29 feet) and Elise Mancini (pole vault, 8 feet) won, too, while Amber Hayes went 1:12.7 in the 400 hurdles.

Jay-Neil McDuffie ran the 110 hurdles in a quick 14.3 seconds, nearing the top of the sectional rankings in that event, while Mikah Combs beat McDuffie, 11.0 to 11.3, in the 100 sprint.

Jamesville-DeWitt faced both Corcoran and PSLA Fowler, winning 113-27 over the Cougars in the boys meet while also handling the Falcons 106-35.

Kevin Vigneault threw the discus 137’1” and the shot put 45 feet. Achieving a distance double for the Red Rams, Jisan Lamichhane ran the 1,600 in 4:54.4 and then took the 3,200 in 10:50.3 as Brian Durkin claimed the 800 in 2:25 flat.

Elsewhere, Deacon Enright cleared 9’2” in the pole vault and Jaden Addai had a triple jump of 40’6”, while Terrell Willis went 20’2” in the long jump and Daksh Maini edged Darien Hunter, 15.9 seconds, to 16.1, in the 110 hurdles.

The J-D girls beat Corcoran 119-15 and PSLA-Fowler 101-35, with Victoria Payne first in both the 100 hurdles (14.9 seconds) and 200 (26.3) as Nicki Militi impressed with a time of 58.3 in the 400 sprint.

Skylar Vaught’s discus throw of 117’4” was one of the best in the state so far this spring, Kenna Ridzi going 34’5” in the shot put as Ellyana Deng unleashed a top triple jump of 33’2” and Brielle Rivera cleared 8’6” in the pole vault.

Rebecca Mendez Squier swept to titles in the 1,500 (5:30.9) and 3,000 (12:19.0) as Meghana Reddy went 2:45 flat in the 800 and Mary Jane Scott took first in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.4.