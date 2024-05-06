CENTRAL NEW YORK – Charlie Prior continues to put up big numbers for the Cazenovia girls lacrosse team beyond the 300-plus draws she has earned during her high school career.

By herself, Prior nearly equaled the entire Cortland roster in last Tuesday night’s game, this despite some considerable production from the Purple Tigers.

Cazenovia prevailed 18-11 and, having earned 11 more draws to add to her career total, Prior also ended up with the ball in front of the net – a lot.

Burning the Cortland defense, Prior did not let up until she had netted nine goals, and big help came from Maddie DeAngelis, who scored four times and managed a season-best four assists.

Hayden Bubble was a third Cazenovia player with a hat trick, her three goals complemented by single tallies from Tara Pratt and Wynslet Skidmore as Izzy Stromer-Galley picked up an assist.

Two days later, Cazenovia lost, 18-11, to Central Square, who improved to 9-3 overall behind an attack that burned the Lakers for 15 goals in the first half alone.

Prior still finished with five goals, DeAngelis getting five assists. Bubble and Pratt each had two goals and one assist, single goals going to Izzy Stromer-Galley and Sally Hughes as the Redhawks got five goals from Lauren McCory, four goals from Melayna Miller and three goals and five assists from Hannah Reichard,

During Saturday’s 15-6 loss to Oswego, Cazenovia could not contain the Buccaneers’ duo of Kylie Fritton (six goals) and Aliana DiBlasi (five goals) and got little production outside of Prior’s five goals. DeAngelis earned two assists, with Bubble getting the other goal and Eliza Smith making 15 saves.

Chittenango, who started the week with a 6-3 record, was back in action last Tuesday night, facing Marcellus, and not able to keep up with the state Class D no. 12-rankedMustangs in a 16-4 defeat.

No Bears player had multiple goals, with single tallies going to Caitlyn Sgambellone, Tomi Newkirk, Anna Lazzarro and Reese Ferstler. By contrast, Marcellus got five goals from Claire Card and four goals from Cece Powell, with Avery Shute and Sophia Pilon adding two goals apiece.

Then the Bears had to go face state Class D no. 3-ranked Westhill on Thursday night and lost, 20-3, to the Warriors. All of Chittenango’s goals came in the first half, with Newkirk, Sgambellone and Ferstler finding the net as Rosie Mahoney and Aubrey Holowinski led Westhill with four goals apiece.