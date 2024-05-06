CENTRAL NEW YORK – Fully rested and with plenty of practice behind them, the Cazenovia girls golf team started to see that work translate into match victories as April turned into May.

In last Monday’s battle with Westhill at Camillus Golf Club, the Lakers put together a strong team effort and a convincing 205-260 victory over the Warriors.

Grace Probe’s 43 for nine holes was the low round by eight strokes, with Claire Marris second as she shot 51. Carlysle Ducey had a career-best 54 and Bella Fazio posted 57, all of them ahead of the low Westhill round of 61 by Samantha Burkett.

Two days later, it was Cazenovia against Chittenango at Cazenovia Country Club, and the Lakers got the best of this local rivalry, topping the Bears 204-230.

Probe improved to a 42, six shots ahead of the 48 from Chittenango’s Abby Scheidelman. Further separation came when Marris shot 51 and Raeanne Thompson got 52, Molly Wilcox adding a 59. Behind Scheidelman, Kaelyn Rudd shot 55 for the Bears, Abby VanDee adding a 65 and Erica Ezzo posting 69.

Then Cazenovia welcomed OHSL first-place Christian Brothers Academy on Friday afternoon and proved quite competitive against the undefeated Brothers, even though it took a 197-215 defeat.

Shooting a 48, Probe tied CBA’s Olivia Dispenzia for second place, trailing only the 46 from Clara DeFilippis. Thompson finished with a 53 as Fazio and Kayla Mahoney-Hahn each finished at 57.

Chittenango met Marcellus last Monday at Tuscarora Golf Club and lost, 232-296, to the Mustangs. Rudd led the Bears with a 60 behind the Mustangs’ duo of Allison Coombs (51) and Genevieve Formoza (55) as VanDee added a 70.

After it met Cazenovia, Chittenango got to face CBA before the Lakers did, falling 187-246. Scheidelman shot 52, with Leah Ezzo adding a 58, but the Brothers swept the top spots led by Clara DeFilippis (43) and Anna Fuller (44).

Hosting Bishop Grimes Friday at Woodcrest, the Bears dropped a close 231-237 match, Schiedelman shooting 48 to only trail the 45 from the Cobras’ Chloe Dailey. Rudd had a 54 for third place, while Ezzo shot 66 and Jade Sequin earned a 69.