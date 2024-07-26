Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award for 2024 goes to Max Major.

The scholarship was award at the 2024 Skaneateles High School commencement ceremony.

Major is the son of Martin and Beth Major of Skaneateles.

Major plans to attend Lake -Sumter State College in Florida to pursue a career in history.

During his high school years at Skaneateles, Major enjoyed being g part of the drama club. He volunteered with the Syracuse Police Department with the Shop with a Cop program and The Food Pantry and he worked at Tops Grocery Store and Ashby Home services.

The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who is the son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter of a police officer and/or is pursuing a career in law enforcement or in public service sector, as well as one that demonstrates leadership and displays citizenship.

Major’s father is a recent retiree of the Syracuse Police Department. His extended family also serves or has served in the community in the private and public sector. His grandfather Charlie Major was one of Davis’s best friends.

The Davis family believes that by establishing this memorial scholarship fund, the memory and legacy of Davis will remain in hearts and minds year after year.

The Davis family was pleased to award this year’s scholarship to Major because he displays kindness and caring to others, many of those qualities such as Davis showed his community all those years as police chief.