Dry weather finally settled into Central New York for the Baldwinsville softball team to face a steady stream of tough competition, not always with success.

The Bees, who were no. 19 in the first state Class AAA rankings of the spring, were upended last Tuesday by Camden, who backed up its no. 6 state Class A spot by prevailing 10-1.

Most of the damage was done in the bottom of the second inning, when the Blue Devils batted around and netted six runs off B’ville ace Bella Hotchkiss, adding a run in the fourth and three runs in the sixth.

All the Bees could manage was a single fourth-inning tally when Hotchkiss drilled a solo home run. Otherwise, Camden pitcher Layla Killano surrendered just three other hits – one each to Hotchkiss, Layla Trendowski and Mackenzie Southworth.

Brooke Musch led the Blue Devils at the plate, earning a triple, double and three RBIs. Ari Killino and Avery Prievo each drove in two runs as Sophia Barker and Camryn Shenk also had two-hit outings.

Trying to recover two days later at Jordan-Elbridge, the Bees did so with a no-hit outing by Hotchkiss that was also a shutout until the Eagles came up with a pair of seventh-inning runs.

B’ville still prevailed 6-2, having broke out for 16 hits, three each by Hotchkiss, who had two RBIs, and Jenna Martin. Trendowski, Marissa McCloud, Maddy Gulich and Franke DeSantis had two hits apiece, with Julianna Gingrich and Leah VerSchneider driving in runs.

Then, in Friday’s game against Section IV’s Windsor, B’ville gained a 6-3 victory, scoring twice in the first inning but ultimately needing four runs in the bottom of the sixth to get clear.

Jenna DiLiberto took a pitching turn and limited Windsor to four hits, striking out five. Trendowski went three-for-three at the plate and scored twice as VerSchneider added two hits and two RBIs. Hotchkiss and Gulich also drove in runs.

The Bees won again on Saturday over Section V’s Rochester Mercy in a 6-3 decision. Home for all of its games this week, B’ville will welcome West Genesee, Fayetteville-Manlius and Rome Free Academy.