CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it saw a four-game win streak snapped by Rome Free Academy on April 20, the Baldwinsville baseball team did not let that situation linger.

In fact, the Bees won its next three games during the April school break, none bigger than when it rallied from five runs down to knock off Westhill 9-8 last Friday at Onondaga Community College.

Westhill jumped out 5-0 in the first two innings, chasing starting pitcher Shane Wellman, but B’ville got a run in the third and then, in the top of the fourth inning, rocked Westhill starter Ryan Campbell with a seven-run outburst.

The Bees took full advantage of Westhill mistakes, but Joey Gennario also singled, doubled and drove in three runs, whlie Jace Albero and Hudson Dziadula also had RBIs. Ben Leaton got two hits as he and Logan McIntyre both scored twice.

Even more important, though, was the run the Bees squeezed across in the top of the seventh. That made it 9-6, and was enough insurance because Westhill scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but could not tie it.

In a combined 4 2/3 innings of relief, Jason Oullette and Luke Revette allowed eight hits, but did enough as Revette recorded the final outs and earned the victory.

Back on the field last Monday to face Central Square, the Bees topped the Redhawks 10-5 with a balanced approach at the plate.

Jumping out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, B’ville eventually produced 10 hits from eight different players, with only McIntyre and Nico Wellman getting two hits.

Tyler Hawthorne singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in three runs, with Albero earning a pair of RBIs and Gennario also driving in a run. Wellman got the win, pitching in relief after stints by Leaton and Nate Georger.

Hosting Oswego a day later, the Bees trailed late, but made the plays it needed to rally and beat the Buccaneers 4-3.

A three-run rally in the top of the third inning gave Oswego a 3-1 advantage, but from there pitchers Alex Curry and Joey Warner took charge, combining to limit the Bucs to four hits and earning nine strikeouts.

Still, B’ville needed runs. A tally in the third cut the deficit to 3-2, and it stayed that way until the sixth, when the Bees put across the tying and go-ahead runs off Oswego starter Tyler Delan.

Held to three hits, B’ville took advantage of three Bucs errors. Hawthorne had one of those hits and earned an RBI as he, along with McIntyre, Nico Wellman and Nate Marier, scored B’ville’s runs.

The win over Westhill put the Bees at 7-2 overall, with games this week scheduled against Cicero-North Syracuse, East Syracuse Minoa and West Genesee.