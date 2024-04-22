CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though they were all together in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division for baseball, Westhill appeared, at least at the outset, to hold the upper hand on its neighbors.

More important, though, was the confidence the Warriors got last Tuesday when, led by another pitching gem from Mike Madigan, it handed Cortland its first defeat of the season in a 2-0 decision.

Other than a single from Caden Albright, Madigan did not allow a hit from the Purple Tigers in 5 2/3 innings, racking up 12 strikeouts before Luke Pickett worked the last four outs in relief.

Westhill got to Cortland pitcher Zach Muir for a run in the second and another in the fifth. Trey Dillabough got two hits and an RBI, with Dom Zawadzki driving in the other run.

Far easier for the Warriors was its 13-2 victory over Solvay a day later, with Westhill building a 5-0 lead in the first two innings before scoring six times in the third for an 11-0 edge.

Madigan, Anthony Sampo and Ryan Campbell both had singles and doubles, ultimately combining for seven of the Warriors’ 14 hits. Zawadzki, Taden Chester and Peter Stroman joined Madigan with two RBIs apiece. For the Bearcats, Chris Cappetta drove in both runs, scored by Max Overend and A.J. Trendell.

The rematch Friday with Cortland would not be as close as the first one, Westhill getting a pitching gem from Campbell and rolling past the Purple Tigers 8-1.

After Caden Albright drove in Cortland’s only run in the top of the first, it was all Campbell, who only allowed two hits and two walks but constantly baffled Purple Tigers hitters on the way to 14 strikeouts.

Scoring three times in the bottom of the first to go in front for good, Westhill added more runs after, including a solo home run by Madigan. Campbell tripled, singled and drove in two runs, with Dillabough and Luke Pickett driving in runs and Luke Stroman adding a pair of hits.

Skaneateles suffered a setback last Monday in a 10-7 defeat to Utica Proctor at Onondaga Community College, giving up five runs in the second inning and, after rallying to tie it 6-6, seeing the Raiders scored three times in the top of the fifth to go ahead for good.

Keelan Marren still finished with three RBIs, while Sean Olley’s pair of hits led to two RBIs. Hugh Carroll and Shea Musso each scored twice as Calvin Richards, one of four Skaneateles pitchers who worked this game, took the loss.

A 5-0 defeat to Phoenix followed a day later, the Firebirds taking control with a four-run second and leaving the rest to pitching ace Ty Corey, who struck out 12 and allowed just three hits, two of them by Torin Bennett, the other by Marren.

Marcellus started its two-game series with Cazenovia last Monday on the Lakers’ new turf field and could do little against Lakers ace Jack Donlin in a 10-0 defeat.

All the Mustangs could manage was two hits, one each by Max Chapman and Dakota Wilson, as Donlin struck out 11. Nick Evans took the loss, Cazenovia getting two hits apiece from Donlin, Joey Awald and Jack Hightchew.

But when it returned home Wednesday for the second game of the series, Marcellus salvaged a split with an 11-1 victory that was tight until the Mustangs broke through against Cazenovia pitcher Izazk Gilbert for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Chapman and Gavin Foy each got two RBIs, with Ethan Dilmore earning three hits. Elijah Eaton added two hits as he and Wilson scored twice and, on the mound, Dilmore went 5 1/3 innings, his 11 strikeouts negating four hits and six walks.