CENTRAL NEW YORK – Needless to say, the Skaneateles girls lacrosse team was not in a good mood after seeing a late-second half three-goal lead at West Genesee on April 13 turn into an overtime defeat in a matter of minutes.

When it resumed action last Tuesday night, the Lakers, no. 6 in the state Class D rankings, met Homer and bolted to a 12-2 advantage by halftime on the way to handlng the Trojans 15-4.

Grace Marquardt and Paige Willard, each with two goals and three assists, anchored an attack where Camryn Calabro scored four times. Lily Kennedy got two goals, with Anasofia Cirincione earning a goal and two assists. Goals also went to Ana Nichols, Mara Stanton, Kiki Morrissey and Allie Michel.

More would follow on Friday against Jordan-Elbridge as Skaneateles put away the Eagles 14-3, equaling the advantage it built against Homer by going up 11-1 in the first two periods.

Calabro, with four goals and three assists, led this time, Marquardt and Stanton getting three goals apiece and combining for three assists. Cirincione was productive, too, with two goals and three assists. Averie Tillotson and Madison Rossi had the other goals as, for J-E, Kelsey Brunelle, Makayla Penird and Brenna Tubbert each found the net once.

Less than 24 hours later, Skaneateles put away Ithaca (Section IV) 12-4, leaning heavily on Willard, who backed up her three goals with four assists. Marquardt also had three goals and Stanton got four goals, with Calabro earning two goals and three assists.

J-E lost 17-7 to Chittenango earlier in the week, the Eagles only trailing 5-3 at the break before the Bears got away, led by five-goal efforts from Reese Ferstler and Cailtyn Sgambellone. When J-E did convert, Brunelle and Charlotte Hsiao had two-goal outings, with Penird, Marcelline Titus and Briella Gilfus each netting single goals.

Just as impressive was what Westhill did at Cazenovia last Tuesday afternoon. On the Lakers’ brand-new artificial turf at its High School complex, the Warriors bolted to a 15-3 lead by halftime and went on to win 21-4.

With her six goals, Kara Rosenberger worked her season total to 32. Aubrey Holowinski and Sophia Lasher each scored three times, with Ava Lasher matching Sophia’s two assists while converting twice.

Kaylin Murphy and Grace Stroman also had two-goal outings Avery Starowicz had a goal and three assists, with Rosie Mahoney tacking on a goal and two assists. Nora Fitzgerald had one goal and one assist.

By contrast, Marcellus hosted Christian Brothers Academy, the same team Skaneateles beat on April 11, and had a far different outcome, taking a 16-6 defeat to the Brothers.

Spreading its attack around in an effective manner, CBA built a 9-4 advantage by halftime and then doubled up that margin, led by Maeve Mackenzie and her five goals. Lilah Kirch and Ryann Murphy both had three-goal hat tricks, while Sydney Vaughn had two goals and two assists.

Claire Card, with three goals, and Cece Powell, with two goals, accounted for most of the Mustangs’ offense, with the other goal going to Avery Shute. Janie Powell’s nine saves equaled that of CBA counterpart Maddie Evans.

Recovering from this on Thursday night, Marcellus routed Mexico 17-5 while, on that same night, Westhill met Section V’s Penn Yan and, against that other group of Mustangs, prevailed 11-7.

An 8-3 lead built in the first half held up the rest of the way for the Warriors, who got four goals from Rosenberger and three goals from Mahoney. Starowicz managed two goals and an assist as single goals went to Stroman and Holowinski.

Marcellus closed out its week Saturday by hammering Cazenovia 20-5, Cece Powell gaining six goals and one assist as Card got four goals and three assists, with Sophia Pilon stepping up to earn three goals and three assists. Lauren Weidner scored twice.

Powell had also put up six goals against Mexico, her season total standing at 33 at week’s end as Card put up three goals against the Tigers. Shute scored twice, as did Avery Wood, who matched Card’s two assists.