CENTRAL NEW YORK – Sometimes in years past, waiting until mid-April to start a regular season for area girls golf teams made no difference since courses were still, at times, unplayable due to lingering winter moisture.

That wasn’t the case in 2024, with the sun shining as Cazenovia and Chittenango both had their first matches of the spring just as scheduled.

For Cazenovia, the first match was a trip west for a Laker showdown with Skaneateles, where the visiting Lakers took a 207-219 defeat, the hosts led by a 49 from Chloe Corbett, 50 from Beckett O’Brien and 51 from Cate Gunderson.

This was the first of four scheduled matches in as many days on Cazenovia’s part. Back at Cazenovia Country Club on Wednesday afternoon, the Lakers faced Marcellus and fell to the Mustangs 206-218.

Grace Probe’s 50 was close to the top individual total as Marcellus got a 48 from Allison Coombs and 49 from Sofis Tufenkjian. Claire Marris posted a 53, while Kayla Maloney-Hahn, with a 57, beat out the 58 from Bella Fazio.

Manlius Pebble Hill awaited on Thursday at Drumlins as part of a three-team match with Skaneateles. Cazenovia shot 217, but that just trailed Skaneateles’ 214 and both were behind the Trojans finished at 207.

Marris shot a 45, trailing only the twin 43s from MPH’s Amitees Fazeli and Darby Gardner. Probe finished sixth among individuals with a 54, Raeanne Thompson adding a 58 and Fazio shooting 60.

Chittenango, meanwhile, took a narrow 252-258 defeat to Westhill at Camillus Golf Club, seeing Kaelyn Rudd shoot a 60 to match the low individual round of the Warriors’ Samantha Burkett.

Jade Sequin’s 63 was fourth as Westhill’s Annabella Cecile posted 62. Lia Ezzo had a 67 and Erica Ezzo managed a 68, but Anna Jackson’s 63 helped the Warriors hang on.

A day later, the Bears fell 190-256 to MPH at Drumlins. Abby Scheidelman shot a 51, her score beaten by three Trojans – Amitees Fazeli (42), Darby Gardner (46) and Rose Fallon (49). Abby VanDee had a 64, with Ezzo adding a 69 and Shayna Baker posting a 72.