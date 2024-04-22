ONONDAGA COUNTY – Often when boys and girls lacrosse games between two schools happen on the same evening, the results, when put together, can prove illuminating, or just coincidental.

It didn’t seem like much of a coincidence, though, that the pair of West Genesee lacrosse victories over Baldwinsville last Tuesday night amounted to a loud statement of collective purpose.

On the boys side, WG, staking its claim as the area’s top large-school program, knocked off the reigning two-time state Class A champion Bees by a score of 12-7.

Following an overtime defeat to Shenendehowa in the March 30 season opener, WG had won four in a row with its usual mix of well-balanced scoring and relentless man-to-man defense.

That defense kept B’ville off the board until the second quarter, allowing the Wildcats to move in front and then equal what B’ville produced the rest of the half to lead 5-3 at the break.

Gradually, WG pulled away.Trevor Sutton, Nolan Bellotti and Gary McLane each get three-goal hat tricks, while Charlie Lockwood joined Nash Oudemool and Jake McMahon earning two goals apiece. Jacob Pensabene added an assist as Owen Coleman finished with 11 saves.

As this went on, WG’s girls lacrosse team was at Baldwinsville, in pursuit of a unique milestone while, at the same time, continuing the Bees’ early-season frustrations on the way to a 9-7 victory.

Wildcats goalie Allie Hanlon had spent the early portion of the season slowly working her way to the state record of 527 career saves recorded by Sleepy Hollow’s Hannah Lutysik.

Though she only had seven saves against B’ville, it was still enough for Hanlon to tie, then surpass, Lutysik’s feat, working her total to 531 career saves.

It helped WG rally from a 5-4 halftime deficit and managed to hold B’ville to just two goals the rest of the way. Mia Gialto landed four goals, with Molly Doran adding three goals. Sophia Lawrence scored twice and got a pair of assists.

More success was found by WG’s boys in a tense game Thursday night at Liverpool, where the Wildcats did just enough to get past the Warriors 10-9 for its sixth win in a row.

Even though it blanked Liverpool in the first quarter, WG still trailed 3-2 at the break, having to spend the entire second half battling back and overcoming a tremendous performance by Warriors goalie Owen Salanger, who made 20 saves.

Jonah Vormwold ruled the center X, winning 21 of the 23 face-offs he took. Lockwood finished with three goals and two assists. Bellotti also scored three times, with Pensabene and Chace Cogan both stepping up with two-goal efforts.

Involved in its own close game Saturday against Westhill, WG was knocked off by a 9-7 margin, with Warriors goalie Taylor Falcone the difference as she stopped 11 of the 18 shots she faced.

Ashleigh Blanding netted three goals and Lawrence scored twice, with single goals going to Doran and Gialto. To lead Westhill (8-1), Kara Rosenberger netted four goals, with Sophia Lasher adding two goals and two assists. Rosie Mahoney, Grace Stroman and Avery Starowicz had one goal apiece.