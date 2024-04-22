ONONDAGA COUNTY – Each of the Baldwinsville girls golf teams found fine conditions for matches early in the first full week of their respective 2024 seasons.

Still, that didn’t make things easy for B’ville red, who ran into Cicero-North Syracuse Blue last Monday afternoon at Northern Pines and took a 168-211 defeat to the Northstars.

Peyton Kowalski’s 46 for nine holes trailed three C-NS Blue players – Isabella Borte (38), Chloe Tice (39) and Lindsey Kubala (41). Tara Friedman and Amelia Hahn both posted 53 and Kelly Nadzan added a 59.

Back home at Timber Banks a day later to face West Genesee, B’ville Red had a better outcome, holding off the Wildcats 214-220 for its first victory of the season.

Shooting a 48, Kowalski was two behind WG’s Sophia Simiele for individual honors, but Kowalski had more help, Hahn and Nadzan both shooting 54 to equal the Wildcats’ Mia Barbuto and Friedman clinching it with a 58.

As for B’ville’s White team, it lost last Monday 175-279 to Fayetteville-Manlius Green at Timber Banks. Kate McManus and Mariah Wranken each shot 69 and Sadie Ward had a 70, with Maya Moody’s 42 pacing the Hornets ahead of Gabby Dardis’ 43.

Three days later, F-M White took its turn against B’ville White at Green Lakes, the Bees taking a 126-166 defeat. Ward shot 39 ahead of McManus (41), Mia Cummings (42) and Mija Beganovic (43), with Ella Clary adding a 44 and Qunin Lovelace a 45. Three F-M golfers – Emma Li, Gretchen Brien and Jayme Palamara – each finished with 31.

Then B’ville White met C-NS Green on Friday and lost, 171-181, at Timber Banks. Ward shot 42, second only to the 40 from the Northstars’ Jillian King, with Beganovic contributing a 44. Livia Zoanetti shot 47 ahead of a 48 from Lovelace.

As that went on, at Green Lakes B’ville Red lost 170-223 to F-M Green, who remained undefeated. Kowalski’s 44 was fourth behind Dardis (40), Bella Fullmer (42) and Moody (43), while Hahn shot a 56 and Abby Mantione shot a 60 ahead of a 63 from Dariyan DeWeese and 64 from Juliette Pawelek.