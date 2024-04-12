AUBURN – A unique opening assignment greeted the Cazenovia boys track and field team Wednesday afternoon at Holland Stadium when it took on its Laker rivals from Skaneateles while also facing a strong Auburn squad.

Cazenovia did win the “Laker Cup”, topping Skaneateles 91-50, but by that exact same score the Maroons were able to prevail over the visiting Lakers and sweep the team honors.

Braden Carnahan beat all individuals in the 110-meter high hurdles, the junior’s time of 17.44 seconds well clear of the 19.19 from Skaneateles’ Ryan McCrone. He also finished third in the long jump, going 18 feet 4 inches ahead of Wyatt Scott’s 18-foot effort.

Tristan Field-Bradley, Nolan Campagna, Caleb Gilmore and Eliot Comeau were second (8:49.54) to Auburn’s quick 8:19.16 in the 4×800 relay, with Comeau second in the 400-meter dash in 52.67 seconds, just behind the 52.36 from the Maroons’ Nate Bennett, and Campagna second in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.55.

Gilmore took second in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet 6 inches, while Finn Worthington was third with 9 feet and Charles Wilcox fourth by topping 8’6”. Comeau got second place in the high jump, clearing 5’6” to trail the 5’8” from Auburn’s Amadi Onyeani.

Jake Woolbert’s 4:41.02 in the 1,600-meter run only trailed the 4:35.93 from Auburn’s Austin Ferrin and he added 10:22.94 in the 3,200-meter run. Gilmore took third place in the 800 in 2:06.80, a race where the Maroons’ Keegan Brady broke two minutes in 1:59.37.

Charlie Compeau, in 12.13 seconds, edged out Carnahan (12.14) in the 100-meter dash, with Compeau, Carnahan, Scott and Finn Worthington going 46.39 in the 4×100 relay to Auburn’s 44.36.

Worthington proved a close second in the 200-meter dash in 23.53, right behind the Maroons’ Jerry Czyz in 23.38, before he helped Scott, Field-Bradley and Comeau run the 4×400 in 3:51.87.

Ethan Burry’s 39’10” throw in the shot put was second to Skaneateles standout Will Feeney’s 49’1”, with David Tugaw (34’10 1/2”) edging Jonathan Sweet (34’9 1/2”) for fourth place. Sweet got third in the discus with 101’7” and Judah Ossont’s triple jump of 37’1 1/2” was third ahead of Scott’s 35’11”.