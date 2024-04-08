ONONDAGA COUNTY – Through three games this spring, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse team is undefeated, just like its girls counterparts, and getting a jump on all the other possible challengers to reigning two-time state champion Baldwinsville.

The Northstars were pushed for all 48 minutes in last Saturday’s game against Section V’s Webster Schroeder at Bragman Stadium, but managed to pull in front just as regulation time ran out for a 9-8 victory.

For a long while, it didn’t look like any late heroics would be needed.

A steady first half, especially on the defensive side, helped C-NS build a 5-2 advantage, and even when the pace picked up in the third quarter, the Northstars’ margin grew to 7-4.

Webster Schroeder battled back, though, going on a 4-0 run that spanned deep into the final period, leaving C-NS starting at an 8-7 deficit, but the hosts would regroup.

With less than two minutes left, the Northstars pulled even, 8-8. Then it got back possession, worked down most of the remaining clock and, with 2.2 seconds left, Rocco Villano fired home the game-winning goal.

That completed a hat trick for Villano, whose three goals and one assist equaled that of teammate Adrian Sweeney. Donovan Chaney scored twice, with Blake Fefee earning the other goal and assists going to Luke Deinhart, Karsen Pritchard and Emmit Porter. Each of goalie Leyton Sullivan’s nine saves was important.

Later on Saturday, Liverpool made its long-awaited season debut at Marcellus, a team which already had two games under its belt, splitting overtime decisions with Fayetteville-Manlius and Skaneateles.

The Mustangs, who went all the way to the state Class D title game a season ago, would take charge in the game’s middle stages and hand the Warriors a 17-9 defeat.

Liverpool went into the second quarter tied 2-2, but over the course of the next 24 minutes was outscored 11-4, unable to contain Nick Rayfield, who led Marcellus with five goals and five assists as Chris Doshna added three goals.

While the Warriors had a balanced attack, it capped with Danny Dunn, Chris Matott, Owen Michaud and Mason Gridley each getting a pair of goals, the other going to Dom Osbeck. Busy in the net, Owen Salanger recorded 14 saves.

Action would pick up for Liverpool this week with three games against Vestal, Auburn and Christian Brothers Academy, while C-NS rests until hosting South Jefferson on Saturday afternoon.