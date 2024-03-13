MATTYDALE – Two things emerged from the Cicero-North Syracuse boys bowling team’s performance in Sunday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I championships at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

As a whole, the Northstars were in catch-up mode from the start, ultimately taking sixth place in a field of nine. But on an individual basis, C-NS’s Jacob Calabria nearly went to the top of the standings.

On a day where high scores were available, Calabria started with a solid 225 but then shot 184 in the second game. Recovering quickly, Calabria ended the first session with a 248.

Following a 236 in the fourth game, Calabria notched 10 strikes in his fifth game, finishing at 277 and putting him within range of Corning’s Cameron Kennedy going into the final game.

When Kennedy closed with a 157, Calabria could win the medalist honors with a 209, but only managed 187 to finish at 1,360, just 21 pins behind Kennedy’s 1,381.

It was a day full of high scores as Kennedy had a perfect 300 game in his opener and Sewanhaka’s Liam Sushko added his own 300 in the second game, though none of his other games topped 215.

C-NS, as a whole, started slow with 918 and 960, following with a 998 third game. Then it shot 961 in the fourth game and peaked with 1,100 in the fifth before falling back to 853 in the final game.

The Northstars’ total pinfall of 5,790 left it trailing Corning, who won with 6,264, beating out second-place Victor (6,163) for the state Division I team title.

Aside from Calabria, Jason Krausnick had C-NS’s best individual total, bowling all six games and finishing at 1,119 with high games of 196 in the first session and 198 in the second session.

Nehemiah Bachmann had a 969 over five games, including top games of 237 and 222, while Garrett Arnold rolled four games of 767 with a top game of 205. Tom O’Connell shot 725 for four games, closing with 202, while Sam Hoffman and Terry Miller had two games apiece, Hoffman getting a 193 and Miller a 215 as Jonathan Artz had 145 in his lone game.