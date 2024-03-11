CAZENOVIA — This past weekend, the Cazenovia High School (CHS) Drama Club wowed audiences with its production of “Crazy for You.”

The show opened on March 7, with an evening performance on March 8 and two additional shows on March 9.

“Crazy for You” is a Tony Award-winning romantic comedy musical with lyrics by Ira Gershwin and music by George Gershwin.

Set in the 1930s, the musical tells the story of a well-to-do young New York banker, Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a failing theatre. In Deadrock, he falls for Polly Baker, the theatre owner’s daughter. To win her heart and save the theater, he disguises himself as a famous Broadway producer and sets out to put on a spectacular show.

Under the direction of Maggie Dougherty and Maureen Carroll, the CHS Drama Club delivered captivating performances featuring talented leads and supporting cast members, lots of laughs, impressive dance numbers, great costumes, and a strong pit orchestra.

The production also showcased the skills of the drama club’s hard-working stage and production crews.

“The high school drama club students exemplify unmatched dedication and tireless work ethic, transforming challenges into triumphs with their unwavering commitment to excellence on stage,” said Dougherty, who serves as the CHS choral music teacher and fine arts department chair.

Cazenovia’s rendition of “Crazy for You” starred Jack Coburn as Bobby Child, Ilsa Denton as Polly Baker, Molly Wilcox as Lottie Child, Teagan Brown as Irene Roth, Bryce Odessa as Bela Zangler, Joe Fisher as Lank Hawkins, Abby Falso as Tess, Eliza Smith as Patsy, Maeve Kelly as Patricia Fodor, Bel Lazarsky as Jeanie Fodor, Logan Patane as Everett Baker, Jacob Gentner as Pete, Connor Hopper as Wyatt/Perkins, Charlie Wilcox as Mingo, Jayce Hyatt as Moose, Jonas Putman as Junior, Lucy Hagan as Sheila, Meghan Mehlbaum as Mitzi, Olivia Morse as Betsy, Cadence Walter as Louise, Olivia Wong as Margie, Sidney Thompson as Sidney, Becca Brooks as Vera, Tommy Stevens as Billy, Ryan Belden as Custus, Bobby Livingston as Cowboy, and Owen Woodworth as Cowboy.

The Follies Girls were Maura Phillips, Audrey Stromer-Galley, Kaiden Blair, Bea Karn, Paige Reilley, Alayna Berson, Hayden Bubble, and Maddie Caraher.

The company featured Maureen Gutierrez, Hailey Jennings, Rae Western, Haylee Niles, Emma Falso, Annabelle Reksc, and Ferran Corona.

Stage crew

Samantha Arnold, Arha Lewis, Alissa Warren, Zander Hollman, Katherine Odell, Henry Mongeau, Hadley Briglin, Peyton Briglin, Bel Lazarsky, Tommy Stevens, Teagan Brown, Ferran Corona, Aevlyn Wallace, Emily Everard, and Brennan Dwyer.

Production crew

Stage manager: Peyton Briglin

Lighting designer: Teagan Brown

Light board operator: Samantha Arnold

Prop master: Bel Lazarsky

Spotlight operators: Zander Hollman and Emily Everard

Sound board operator: Connor Carroll

Pit orchestra

Vincent Guarneiri, Eric Feola, Archie McEvers, Dan Blumenthal, Iris Casey, Alex Coburn, Claire Marris, Nathan Schierer, Ryan Coburn, Macie Decker, Maggie Dougherty, Andy Dolloff, Chris Schierer, Cliff Crain, Dan O’Herien, Ethan Coburn, and Doug DiGennaro.

Production Staff

Producers: Maureen Carroll, Maggie Dougherty, and Patrick Kelleher

Co-Directors: Maureen Carroll and Maggie Dougherty

Choreography: Maureen Carroll

Dramatics and Music: Maggie Dougherty

Orchestra: Mary Coburn

Set Design: Patrick Kelleher

Costumes: Maggie Bintz and Maureen Carroll

Production Assistants: Bel Lazarsky and Peyton Briglin

For more information on the Cazenovia Central School District and upcoming events, visit cazenoviacsd.com.