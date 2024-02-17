ONONDAGA COUNTY – When the Liverpool girls basketball team rolled past Jamesville-DeWitt Feb. 9 in its regular-season finale for its 12th consecutive victory, it was quite aware of what lay ahead – or rather, what did not lay ahead.

True, the 19-1, state no. 7-ranked Warriors were the top seed for the first edition of the Section III Class AAA playoffs, but that meant, in a seven-team field, a bye directly into the semifinal round.

And that semifinal game at Central Square won’t take place until Feb. 28 – which means nearly three weeks will have passed between meaningful game action by the time Liverpool faces the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between no. 4 seed Baldwinsville and no. 5 seed Rome Free Academy.

Both practices and scrimmages will fill some of Liverpool’s time, though it’s challenging to find partners for scrimmages since so many other local sides are in their own sectional tournaments.

If there was any reason why Cicero-North Syracuse did not mind having the no. 2 seed in that same sectional bracket, it was because it would only have a one-week gap between games.

The Northstars’ quarterfinal this Friday against no. 7 seed Syracuse West will come just seven days after it closed the regular season at Christian Brothers Academy last Friday, witnessing a milestone while still pounding the Brothers 74-34.

Needing eight points to reach 1,000 for her career, CBA forward Chianna Williams reached it, doing so in the second half, much to the delight of the home crowd.

It proved a nice consolation after C-NS roared out to a 32-10 halftime lead and stayed in charge thanks to a career-best 22 points from Leah Benedict that included six 3-pointers.

Grace Villnave set a new personal mark with 16 points, just the second time she’s reached double digits. Both Benedict and Villnave took much pressure off Kat McRobbie-Taru, who still had 11 points ahead of eight points from Olivia Cook and seven points from Jilly Howell.