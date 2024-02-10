CENTRAL NEW YORK – Even as it has basked in the acclaim associated with the top state Class B ranking, the Marcellus boys basketball team hasn’t forgotten about the enjoyment of having the upper hand on rivals like Skaneateles.

So it was again last Friday night, when the Mustangs paid close attention to what the Lakers, specifically Reed Danforth, were doing and shut it all down on the way to winning by a score of 73-31.

Exactly one week earlier, Danforth had put up 51 points in a win over PSLA-Fowler. As a whole, Skaneateles would barely get half that total in the face of a relentless Marcellus defense.

Here was an instance where concentrating on Danforth, who was held to five points, paid off as none of his teammates could make up for it, though Charlie Girzadas did have 10 points and eight rebounds.

Up 35-17 by halftime, the Mustangs kept adding to that margin, Codey Kociela having his best game of the season as he hit four 3-pointers to equal teammate Mitch Donegan and finished with 17 points. Donegan, for his part, had 16 points, with Will Kershaw earning 15 points and Will Burnett adding 11 points.

In its first game since Danforth’s remarkable effort against Fowler, the Lakers found itself in a different kind of game against Institute of Technology Central, only to squander it late in a 61-54 defeat.

Even as ITC forced Danforth outside, he still managed to hit on four 3-pointers and, with free throws, get to 22 points, helping Skaneateles establish a 44-40 lead through three quarters.

Yet it was ITC closing strong, surging in front led by Nyquan Gilbert (18 points), Tyquanne Harris (17 points) and Antwan Aiken (11 points) as the Lakers, aside from Danforth, only had Jack Peenstra hit double figures with 11 points. Charlie Girzadas added seven points and Carter Loi six points.

A night later, it was Skaneateles against Solvay, and it proved quite exciting as the Lakers jumped out to a big early lead, but had to hang on late to top the Bearcats 75-72.

Through one quarter, Skaneateles was up 21-8, yet it didn’t discourage Solvay, who chipped away at that deficit, especially in a 26-point third quarter.

Yet the Lakers got through led again by Danforth, who hit six 3-pointers on his way to 34 points overall, helped by 17 points from Girzadas and 13 points from Loi. Solvay’s Landon Raymond had 20 points, most of it from four 3-pointers, while Jeff Sharpe had 19 points and Aiyden Geigel earned 14 points.

Jordan-Elbridge emerged from some recent struggles to beat Mater Dei Academy 58-38 last Wednesday night, the Eagles using a 21-7 push through the third quarter to get away.

Preston Murray led with 19 points, but the big story was Nolan Brunelle, who with 14 points surpassed the 1,000-career point mark – and he’s only a sophomore. Matt Kline earned 11 points.

Another local battle ensued on Friday between Solvay and J-E, and the Bearcats got the best of it, beating the Eagles 65-55.

All game long it stayed close until Solvay got away in the fourth quarter, led by A.J. Trendell’s 17 points and Raymond’s 16 points. Geigel added 11 points as the Eagles got 22 points from Brunelle, 13 points from Murray and 12 points from Lewis Vincent.