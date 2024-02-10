CENTRAL NEW YORK – Over a span of less than two weeks, the entire winter high school girls volleyball season will reach its conclusion, culminating with the Section III championships this Saturday at Watertown High School.

Given the no. 4 seed in the sectional Class A bracket, East Syracuse Minoa would play its quarterfinal against no. 5 seed Carthage Wednesday night and earn a three-set sweep of the Comets to advance to a semifinal against top seed New Hartford.

Right from the outset, the Spartans had long scoring spurts, taking the opening set 25-12 and then rolling through the second set 25-15. Though the third set was a bit closer, ESM still closed it out 25-17.

Between her 17 assists and 13 digs, Brooke Kirkpatrick set up points and saved others, while Leah Rehm managed 17 digs and three assists, Kristina Levokovich earning nine assists.

As she has done all season, Akuot Kuany flourished up front, earning 13 kills. Help came from Katelyn Davis, Erin Murnane and Anela Mesic getting five kills apiece as Morgan Palmer got four kills.

Over in Class B, Christian Brothers Academy had the no. 2 seed and, in Friday night’s quarterfinal round, meet no. 7 seed Holland Patent, who ousted Adirondack in the opening round.

The Brothers had little trouble with the Golden Knights, taking the opening set 25-15 and only pushed a bit by HP in a 25-19 second set before it handled the third set 25-11 for the sweep, the tone set by Abby Uryniak’s seven aces and Carleah Morgia’s six aces as Julie Zdep added four aces.

Neveah Bacheyie, with nine kills, and Morgia, with seven kills, paced the front line, Zdep and Uryniak each getting three kills. Josie Lachut had 17 assists and Josie DePalma 15 digs as CBA set up a semifinal Tuesday against no. 3 Chittenango, whom it beat twice in the regular season.

A dramatic opening-round Class D sectional match had Manlius Pebble Hill, the no. 9 seed, find its way past no. 8 seed Faith Heritage in five sets, just as it had done back on Jan. 18.

The Trojans lost the opening set 25-17 and were on the brink of a defeat in the second set before pulling it out 26-24 and then taking the third set 25-21. Though the Saints extended the match by winning the fourth set 25-22, a tight final-set race to 15 points would go 15-11 in MPH’s favor.

India Clary-Sohriakoff amassed 41 digs and Laura Kinane had 13 digs to go with her 19 assists. Emily Fadda-Comrey had eight kills, with Kinane, Caroline Bernazzani and Mira Fadda-Comrey adding five kills apiece. Nora McGee had seven blocks.

Things got more difficult in the quarterfinals against top seed Cincinnatus, who was 15-2 and featured several athletes who were part of the Lions’ state Class D championship team in the fall.

The Trojans were tough, but lost 25-14, 25-21, 25-23 to the Lions as its season ended with a 7-11 record.