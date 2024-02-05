CENTRAL NEW YORK – Based on their strong regular-season play, the East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy girls volleyball teams will fully expect to make runs at their respective Section III championships starting this week.

The Spartans, fresh off two wins over the Brothers in the span of less than two weeks, struck again last Monday night, against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where it comfortably swept the Red Devils 25-14, 25-12, 25-16.

Akuot Kuany put away 19 kills, adding 11 digs. Morgan Palmer stepped up with eight kills and Alena Mesic had seven kills, with Katelyn Davis adding five kills.

Brooke Kirkpatrick took on more back-line duties and earned 23 assists, adding eight digs as Stephanie Levkovich had 10 assists. Leah Rehm’s defense included 27 digs to go with three aces and four assists, Erin Murnane also getting 10 digs.

In Thursday’s regular-season finale against Rome Free Academy, ESM sought to avenge a stright-set defeat to the Black Knights back on Dec. 18, but instead suffered the exact same result.

RFA took it 25-14, 25-20, 25-17, only getting pushed hard in the second set as Elizabeth Hamba put away 17 kills and Kassity Cruz 10 kills for the Black Knights, Thylia Keoviengsamay earning 28 assists and Brooke Egrestis 27 digs.

CBA, meanwhile, took its second consecutive defeat last Wednesday, against New Hartford, unable to keep up with the powerful Spartans in a three-set defeat.

Proving that its 15-1 record was far from an accident, New Hartford prevailed 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, led by Elise Courto, who pounded out 18 kills fed by Abby O’Connor, who got 26 assists.

On the Brothers’ side, Josie DePalma played strong defense with 27 digs and Josie Lachut got 23 assists. Carleah Morgia earned 14 kills, with Julie Zdep adding five kills, but the rest of the team had just five kills combined.