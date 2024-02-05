CENTRAL NEW YORK – With the regular season winding down, the Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy boys swim team ran into one of Central New York’s strongest sides in last Tuesday night’s 100-83 defeat to New Hartford.

The Spartans, who had just won the Tri-Valley League tournament three days earlier, would prevail largely because it earned eight third-place finishes to the Red Rams’ three, with each side winning six events.

Misha Kabunov again paced J-D/CBA, going one minute, 46.93 seconds to pull away from the Spartans’ Kareem Mosaad (1:54.79) and take the 200-yard freestyle before he won the 500 freestyle in a quick 4:51.37 to beat the 4:59.97 from New Hartford’s Troy Luley, with Lucien Zens third in 5:24.01.

The Rams went 1-2 in diving as Cameron Corona, who qualified for the state championship meet during the Jan. 27 Burgos Dive Invitational at Nottingham, picked up 267.90 points and Garrett Fuller was second with 202.95.

Lesha Kabunov was victorious in the 100 butterfly, his 57.11 seconds edging the 57.46 from Mosaad, while in the 100 backstroke Kyler Huyck prevailed in 1:00.31 to Isaac Gruneich’s 1:02.39 for New Hartford.

Also, Kabunov, in 2:09.64, was a close second to the Spartans’ Arman Tresnjo (2:05.22) in the 200 individual medley, Tresnjo also winning the 100 freestyle in 50.18 as Ryan Bannon (55.18) was third for the Rams. Daniel Luo took third in the 100 breaststroke in a clocking of 1:12.30.

A tight 200 freestyle relay has the Rams, in 1:36.12, just behind the Spartans’ 1:35.78. In the 200 freestyle relay, J-D/CBA finished in 1:48.73 to New Hartford’s 1:44.66, while the Spartans unleashed a 3:31.19 in the closing 400 freestyle relay. Malcolm Britz went 24.88 seconds in the 50 freestyle, second to the 23.83 from New Hartford’s Brendan Gruneich.

Following all this, J-D/CBA swam again two nights later, against Mexico, and had far more success, claiming seven wins and nine second-place finishes on the way to beating the Tigers 99-78.

In the 100 freestyle, Misha Kabunov posted 57.42 seconds, well clear of Luo’s second-place 1:06.26. Lesha Kabunov tore to a time of 5:10.85 in the 500 freestyle, while Huyck, in 1:00.37, edged Misha (1:00.85) in the 100 backstroke.

Bannon beat the field in the 200 IM in 2:20.47, with Matt Capella second in 2:23.89. Right after, in the 50 freestyle, Jamey Turo won in 24.61 seconds to beat Britz’s 25.26, while Lucien Zens won the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.15.

Corona earned 293.85 points in diving to top the 254.85 from Fuller in second place. Jonas Sarmast took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.82 and Capella second in the 100 freestyle in 57.12 seconds ahead of Matt Trivelpiece’s 59.85. The Rams won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.26 to Mexico’s 1:44.84.