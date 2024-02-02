SYRACUSE – Sprint sweeps and other fine performances helped the West Genesee indoor track and field teams make Thursday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships at SRC Arena a memorable one.

This was particularly true in the boys 300-meter dash, when the Wildcats swept the top three spots. Rhison Williams raced to victory in 36.87 seconds, with Michael Gomes (37.57) holding off Logan Scott (37.81) for second place.

Earlier in the meet, in the 4×400 relay, Williams, Gomes, Scott and James Mungro put up a time of 3:31.22 that beat out a strong 3:33.89 from Baldwinsville. After the 300 sweep, the closing 4×200 relay had Williams, Dylan Frost, Will Fettig and Anthony Edgar, in 1:32.36, hold off Cicero-North Syracuse’s 1:32.47.

Overall, WG finished third among boys teams with 61 points, trailing only B’ville and C-NS, while the girls Wildcats, despite a greater total of 69 points, were fourth in the seven-team field.

Edgar, contending in the long jump, finished third with a season-best 20 feet 1 ¼ inches, Mungro clearing 5’8” for fourth place in the high jump. Frost had a personal-best 6.65 seconds in the 55-meter dash for fifth place. Edgar was sixth (8.48) and Alex Neuman ninth (9.36) in the 55 hurdles.

Landon Derbyshire gained fifth place in the shot put with a season-best throw of 41’3” as Connor Parker was 10th, with Miles Ruggiero fifth in the weight throw heaving it 42’1”. Mason Doran got to ninth place in the 1,000-meter run, with Dillon Holzawarth 10th in the 1,600-meter run in 4:55.19. Hayden Rothenburg took eighth (37’9 1/2”) in the triple jump.

Meanwhile, in the girls event there was a 1-2 finish in the 600-meter run led by Claire Griffin, whose season-best 1:40.09 was enough to edge teammate Chloe Feitze (1:40.10) by one-hundredth of a second, with Andrea Conklin fifth in 1:44.52.

Also prevailing in the weight throw, the Wildcats saw Annissa Lee set a new personal mark with 34’11 3/4”, which topped a field that included teammate Eliana Freeman, who was fourth with 29’9 1/4” to go with a fourth (28’4 1/4”) in the shot put.

Grace McInerney recorded a third-place long jump of 15’2 3/4” as Sophia Lawrence (13’1 3/4”) was eighth, McInerney moving on to fourth in the triple jump with 32’7 1/2” and eighth in the high jump, clearing 4’4”.

Molly Doran, in 7.63 seconds, snared fourth place in the 55 sprint. Rebecca Dickey took fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:15.48 to edge Peyton Long (5:15.99) in sixth place.

Kaelyn Stone, Miranda King, Lily Francisco and Bella Togias were third in the 4×400 in 4:23.93, while Doran, Chelsea Donaldson, Sofia Barba and Jessica Marshfield were fourth in the 4×200 in 1:51.47 and WG took sixth in the 4×800.

Mikenna Komuda cleared 7 feet for fifth place in the pole vault and went 10.10 seconds in the 55 hurdles for seventh place as Zoe Maupin took eighth place in the 1,000 in 3:15.07, with Erin Fortune 10th. Chelsea Donaldson was ninth and Sophia Lawrence 10th in the 300.