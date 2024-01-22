SYRACUSE – Area high school indoor tack and field teams now are set for the league and Section III post-season after they competed against one another over two days at SRC Arena during the Bob Grieve Memorial.

It was during the second session on Friday that Marcellus made some serious noise on the boys side, earning 72 points to finish third behind Fayetteville-Manlius (83.5) and Liverpool (75) while taking fourth in the girls event with 54 points.

Cameron Sadler won for the boys Mustangs in the shot put, his toss of 44 feet 5 ½ inches more than two feet clear of the field. Then Sadler went 49’8 1/2” in the weight throw to exactly match Central Square’s Owen Callahan at the top as Ethan Dilmore was third with 43’5”.

Liam Eldridge, in 2:43.24, gained second place in the 1,000-meter run and added a third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:55.15. Also, Marcellus got second place in the 4×400 relay in 3:44.62 and were fourth in the 4×800 and 4×200 relays.

Owen Alexander sprinted to second in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.36 seconds, while Xander Szalach tied for fourth in the high jump clearing 5’4”, the same as Robbie Hakes in sixth place.

The Marcellus girls won the 4×400 as Sophia Bianchi, Madison Foy, Dorothy McMahon and Emmi Rossiter went 4:23.09 to edge F-M’s 4:23.70 for the top spot. Lorelei Reffler’s 4’10” in the high jump put her second behind Pulaski’s Vanessa Trumble.

Madison Foy went 9.26 seconds for second place in the 55-meter hurdles, with Bianchi (9.71) fourth. Corrine Aldrich got fourth place in the 1,000 and sixth in the 300, with Tessy Huntley fifth in the weight throw with 34’3 1/4” as Sara Welsh took fifth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.

West Genesee had 51.5 points for eight place in the girls meet. Erin Fortune got second place in the 600-meter run in 1:47.40 as Zoe Maupin took third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:10.39.

Fortune helped the Wildcats take second in the 4×800 in 11:06.82 before a second in the 4×200 in 1:52.24 behind Liverpool’s 1:50.48. Thalia Petrie was fifth in the 3,000-meter run as Amelia Jennings finished fourth in the shot put and Mikenna Komuda was fifth in the pole vault.

On the boys side, WG’s James Mungro cleared 5’8” for second place in the high jump. Liam Doran was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:56.11, just behind Eldridge, while Miles Ruggiero got fourth in the weight throw with 43’5”. Jordan-Elbridge had Peyton Bates finish sixth in the 3,200-meter run.

During the first session of the Grieve meet last Thursday night, Skaneateles made the biggest local noise as it finished eighth in the boys standings and tied for 10th in the girls portion, where Mary Stnaton unleashed a weight throw of 42’2 3/4” that lapped the field by more than five feet.

Will Feeney’s shot put of 48’8 3/4” was a close second to Cicero-North Syracuse’s Joe Main (49’5”), and in the weight throw it took Cortland’s Bryan Honan to go 54’11” and beat Feeeney’s 52’11”. Lucy Fleckenstein finished third in the girls 3,000 in a season-best 10:51.67.

Also for the Skaneateles boys, Ethan Goldberger climbed to fifth place in the boys 600 in 1:34.14 and Cody Crane was sixth in the 300 in 39.01 seconds, the two of them joining Tritan Boucher and Ben Williams for fifth (9:10.37) in the 4×800. Elijah Blados finished eighth in the long jump, going 18’2 1/4”.

Solvay saw Rachel Willsey finish third in the long jump, going a season-beset 16’4 1/4” to beat out the 16’3 1/2” from teammate Serenity Williams in fourth place. Williams also ook 10th in the girls 55 hurdles.

The Solvay boys’ 4×400 relay team earn sixth place in 3:50.63 and 4×200 team get sixth in 1:41.02, with Giovanni Cilani earning sixth place in the high jump, clearing 5’6”.

Westhill had its girls 4×800 relay team of Stella Napolitano, Sabine Napolitano, Eileen Mullen and Isabel Leonardo finish fourth in 10:34.26. Emma Marshall gained 10th place in the shot put, with Riley Sheridan ninth and Amy Thomas 10th in the boys pole vault and Braylen Turner 10th in the girls pole vault.