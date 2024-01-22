CENTRAL NEW YORK – Whatever else happens this season, or in any other season for that matter, few things will compare to what the Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball team accomplished in last Tuesday’s game against Solvay.

For an entire 32 minutes, the Eagles managed to keep the Bearcats from earning a field goal, an historic drought that ultimately resulted in J-E prevailing by an astonishing score of 53-3.

All that Solvay got was a single successful free throw in each of the first three quarters, stifled by J-E’s defense that complemnted Abbie Ahern’s 19 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and five assists.

Erin LaVancha had 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists, with Ava Hildebrant adding 12 points, six steals, nine rebounds and three assists.

Far more conventional was Westhill defeating Chitenango 54-31, a game where the Bears actually were tied, 9-9, through one quarter before a 29-13 push through the next two quarters put the Warriors in control.

Izzy Young had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, adding five assists. Kara Rosenberger managed 10 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists, while Nora Fitzgerald had nine rebounds to go with seven points. Lizzy McPeak and Sophai Lasher got six points apiece, McPeak adding 12 rebounds and three steals.

However, Westhill fell back on Thursday in a 30-22 defeat to a Mexico side it beat 58-46 earlier this season.

Defense was the story here, too. The Tigers limited Westhill to three points in the first quarter and ultimately built a 19-11 halftime lead, which it maintained with more stops. Young led with just six points, adding seven rebounds, while Rosenberger, McPeak and Eva Tarolli had six rebounds apiece. Adriana DiManto led Mexico with 11 points.

J-E had a tougher test against Syracuse West, but passed it, winning 69-58 largely because it went on a 27-11 tear through the second quarter to lead 46-24 at halftime.

Hildebrant finished with 25 points, adding six rebounds. LaVancha backed up her 21 points with six rebounds and three assists as Ahern, with her 15 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals, put up another fine all-around effort.

Bishop Ludden won its seventh game in a row and kept the upper hand in the “Holy War” against Christian Brothers Academy, battling to a 70-59 win over the Brothers.

Led by Chianna Williams, who finished with 29 points, CBA kept pace throughout the first half, only to have the Gaelic Knights, up 33-29 at the break, use a 25-point third quarter to gain a cushion.

Bridget Dunham amassed 28 points, adding nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, with Ava Carpenter getting 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Jordyn Townes had nine points and Sophia Chemotti eight points as Elizabeth Gaughan amassed seven points, seven rebounds and six assists. Abby Reynolds equaled Chemotti’s total of six rebounds.

Skaneateles had its own offensive struggles last Thursday in a 52-31 loss to Phoenix. No Lakers player had more than Allie Michel’s total of seven points as Ayla Pas’cal and Bella Pietropaoli had six points apiece. Lyla Duskee paced the Firebirds, pouring in a game-high 18 points.

Solvay did pick up baskets in last Thursday’s game with Cazenovia, but lost 58-23 to the Lakers as Neonna Turk grabbed 10 rebounds and Shay’Eanna Turnk had seven rebounds to go with her nine points.