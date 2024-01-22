ONONDAGA COUNTY – Even with a lopsided defeat to Liverpool on Jan. 9, the Baldwinsville girls basketball team still found itself perched at no. 20 in last Tuesday’s state Class AAA rankings.

However, the Bees had plenty to prove when it visited Jamesville-DeWitt last Tuesday night, and with a stirring late-game comeback it proved its worth in a clutch situation, defeating the Red Rams 42-36.

There was little wrong with the Red Rams’ defense in that it frustrated B’ville for long stretches of the game, only allowing 13 combined points in the second and third quarters.

This, along with a solid start, had J-D in front 36-33 going to the fourth quarter, but B’ville increased its pressure, forced the Rams into mistakes and sprinted out in front to stay, led by 15 points from Natalie Hollingshead and 10 points from Madison Polky.

Olivia Davis earned seven points, with Maddie Simons earning six points. On the Rams’ side, Ava Sandroni had 12 points. Sadie Withers was close behind, earning 10 points, while Merris Kessler finished with eight points.

A far easier win over Nottingham happened last Friday night, the Bees prevailing 51-23 on the strength of a defense that forced all kinds of early turnovers and helped produce a 19-14 edge by the end of the first quarter.

Eventually, the margin grew to 47-19 after three periods as Hollingshead set a season mark with 19 points, most of it from hitting four 3-pointers.

No other Bees player reached double figures, but Davis (eight points), Polky (seven points) and Simons (six points) all made solid contributions and Brianne Dzuba stepped up, also getting six points.

In its only game this week, B’ville will visit Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday, a crucial game for both sides as they fight for post-season position.