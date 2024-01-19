SYRACUSE – With the post-season close at hand, each of the Cicero-North Syracuse indoor track and field teams are in close to peak form.

In the case of the girls Northstars, that meant another lopsided victory earned Thursday night in the first session of the Bob Grieve Memorial at SRC Arena, its total of 157 points nearly double that of runner-up Baldwinsville (84).

C-NS had Jaydin Mackey sweep the sprints, Mackey going a season-best 7.36 seconds in the 55-meter dash to win and Stephanie Todd take second in 7.58, with Eva Farone (7.76) fourth.

Then, in the 300-meter dash, Mackey’s 41.47 seconds easily topped B’ville’s Kamryn Barton (42.98) with Marissa Doty getting third place in 43.40. Sophia Graham, in 1:39.87, held off Auburn’s Abby Ringwood (1:40.55) in the 600-meter run, with Gianna Melfi (1:47.44) in fourth.

C-NS also won the 4×400 relay as Mackey, Graham, Doty and Grace Murray tore to a time of 4:01.13, nearly 20 seconds better than B’ville’s second-place 4:20.17.

Moving to longer races, there was a top-three sweep in the 1,500-meter run, Katy Harbold going 5:00.94 to win ahead of Kennedy Jones’ 5:09.31 and Grace Scoville’s 5:21.73.

Cameron Sisk was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in a season-best 10:57.86 as Camilla McNaught was seventh. Gabby Putman added a fourth-place finish in the 1,000-meter run, going 3:08.12, while Sisk, Harbold, Graham and Camryn Jacob were second in the 4×800 in 10:13.05, with the Northstars third in the 4×200 in 1:50.27.

In the triple jump, Anna Eells, going 36 feet 11 inches, finished second as Morgan Hayes was third with 35’2 3/4”. Aaliyah McDonald got second in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.88 seconds, with Hayes third in 8.95 and Murray (9.25) sixth, Selena Moreno going 16’3” in the long jump for fifth place.

Jasmine Ayre cleared 4’8” for fifth place in the high jump as Amelia Baez (4’4”) was ninth, with Annie Capone and Natta Luangapahy tying for seventh in the pole vault, each clearing 7 feet. Maria Sanfilippo had a weight throw of 30’ 1/2” for eighth place as Brianna Kurpiewski was ninth in the shot put with 27’4”.

Over in the boys edition of the Bob Grieve meet, C-NS reversed places with B’ville from a team standpoint, getting 94 points that beat everyone except the Bees’ 139.

Camron Ingram dominated the 55 hurdles, his 7.59 seconds well clear of B’ville’s Logan Zapf (8.29) as Jaiden Tagliarano was fourth in 8.48 and Xander Provost sixth in 8.70.

Davine Bennett added a win in the 55 sprint in 6.75 seconds as Derick Hicks was third in 6.90 and Owen Ellis ninth. And it was Christian Kahrs tearing to victory in the 300 in 37.76, beating out the 38.30 from Christian Brothers Academy’s Xavier Caesar.

Culminating this sprint effort, the Northstars had Ingram, Kahrs, Hicks and Kavon Brunson hold off B’ville, 1:37.29 to 1:37.65, to win the 4×200, the last race of the night.

Joe Main’s shot put of 49’5” beat Skaneateles standout Will Feeney’s 48’8 3/4”. Jefferson Cazimir earned fourth in the triple jump with 40’4 1/2” and took fifth in the long jump with 18’9 1/4”

Nolan Zinsmeyer got fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:42.81 as Ingram led the Northstars to fourth in the 4×400 in 3:40.50 and sixth in the 4×800 in 9:19.37. Joe Massett got sixth in the 1,000 in 2:49.97, with Tyler Graham seventh and Rhett Andrews eighth in the 1,600-meter run. Ethan Matthews finished 10th in the weight throw with 43’4”.