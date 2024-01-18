SYRACUSE – Even without some key contributors, the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team nearly added to its win total during Thursday night’s first session of the Bob Grieve Memorial at SRC Arena.

The Lakers picked up 94 points, still ahead of Cicero-North Syracuse’s 92 and topping everyone in the 16-team field except Baldwinsville, who finished in front with 139 points.

Killian Blouin registered Cazenovia’s lone win in the pole vault. Clearing 11 feet to set a new season mark, Blouin beat out the 10’6″ from Onondaga’s Ben Nett as Caleb Gilmore, with a new season mark of 9’6″, got fourth place.

Cazenovia earned 17 more points in the high jump, where Eliot Comeau cleared 5’8″ for second place to Henninger’s Yor Yal (6’4″). Finn Worthington also topped 5’8″ (a season best) to finish fourth and Connor Frisbie, topping 5’6″, gained fifth place.

Frisbie also went 42’6 1/4″ in the triple jump, was a close second to the 42’9 1/2″ from Cortland’s Jack Phelan, and also was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.62 seconds, with Braden Carnahan ninth in 8.88. Carnahan, contending in the long jump, rose to third place with 20’5″, not far from the winning 21’8 1/4″ from Henninger’s Alex Acevedo.

Nearly winning the 600-meter run, Tristan Field-Bradley’s 1:30.22 trailed only the 1:28.73 from B’ville’s Zach Arria, while Worthington got third place in the 300-meter dash in 38.42 seconds as Field-Bradley (39.37) gained ninth place.

Jake Woolbert went 10:14.85 for third place in the 3,200-meter run, with Will Galton getting 10th place in 11:25.15 as Woolbert added a ninth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:48.25.

Jonathan Sweet’s weight throw of 49’2 3/4″ was third to Cortland’s Bryan Honan (54’11”) and Skaneateles’ Will Feeney (52’11”). Gilmore was seventh in the 1,000-meter run in 2:51.16, just ahead of Eddie Comeau, ninth in a season-best 2:54.22.

Field-Bradley, Worthington, Eliot Comeau and Jaden Kaplan’s 3:37.49 in the 4×400 relay was a close second to B’ville’s Auburn’s 3:35.15. The 4×800 quartet of Kaplan, Gilmore, Eliot Comeau and Eddie Comeau got third place in 8:46.56 as, in the 4×200, Blouin, Eli Royer, Charlie Compeau and Aidan Jurgens were seventh in 1:43.32.

Cazenovia will return to Onondaga Community College Jan. 31 as the heavy favorite in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division championships, a prelude to the Feb. 7 Section III Class B-2 meet.