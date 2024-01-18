SYRACUSE – Just as it had done throughout the regular season, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team left its competition behind them during Thursday night’s first session of the Bob Grieve Memorial at SRC Arena.

The Bees finished with 139 points, well clear of Cazenovia (94 points), who had won its five previous regular-season meet, and Cicero-North Syracuse, who had 92 points.

Getting 23 points from the 3,200-meter run, B’ville saw Noah Covert prevail in nine minutes, 49.39 seconds, with Ryan Wilson second in 10:07.94 and Angelo Sawyers climbing to fourth in 10:41.48.

Covert added a second-place 4:31.72 to Auburn’s Austin Ferrin (4:27.41) in the 1,600-meter run, Wilson (4:43.45) getting sixth place, and in the 4×800 relay Zach Arria and Adam Kozman joined Covert and Wilson as the Bees, in 8:26.27, held off Auburn (8:27.62) to win it.

Zach Arria beat the field in the 600-meter run, his 1:28.73 clear of Cazenovia’s Tristan Field-Bradley (1:30.22) as Chris Zellar finished seventh in 1:35.09.

Adam Aviles, in the 55-meter dash, was second in 6.89 seconds to the 6.75 from C-NS’s Davine Bennett. Logan Zapf went 8.28 and Jackson Creelman 8.37 in the 55 hurdles, second and third, respectively, to the Northstars’ Camron Ingram in 7.59, while Mason Cavallaro went 38.94 in the 300-meter dash for fourth place.

Aviles, Zellar, Mason Cavallaro and Anthony Noda nearly won the 4×200 relay, going 1:37.65 right behind C-NS’s 1:37.29 as Zellar took sixth in the long jump with 18 feet 5 inches and Declan Pridmore (18′ 1/4″) was ninth.

In the 4×400, Arria, Cooper Christman, Wyatt Decker and Nate Glidden were third in 3:38.21, just behind Cazenovia (3:37.49) as Auburn (3:35.15) prevailed. Christman added a third-place triple jump of 40’9 3/4″ and Decker (40’2 1/2″) was fifth as Kozman took fourth (2:43.31) and Will Cornell fifth (2:48.87) in the 1,000-meter run.

Doug Clark cleared 10 feet for third place in the pole vault. Gibson Boudov had a fourth-place shot put toss of 42’9 3/4″ as Lucas Houghton (39’5″) edged Dimitri Ioannids (39’4″) for ninth place.

Ioannidis climbed to fourth in the weight throw with 46’6 1/4″ as Camden Davis was sixth (45’1″) and Houghton eighth with 44’1 1/2″. Aviles cleared 5’4″ for 10th in the high jump.

Also having a strong evening was the B’ville girls team, whose 84 points beat every one in the 18-team field except C-NS, who won with 157 points.

Aaniya Johnson, Kelsey Dwyer, Brianna Peters and Emerson Clavijo combined to win the 4×200 in 1:49.19, edging Cazenovia’s 1:46.76. Competing in the pole vault, Dwyer cleared a season-best 9’6″, second to the 10’2″ from Cazenovia’s Susie Pittman.

Kamryn Barton went 3:06.47 in the 1,000-meter run, second to Auburn’s Nora Burroughs in 3:04.62, with Isabella Arria 10th in 3:24.53. Then Barton took second in the 300 in 42.98 seconds, with Avamarie Davis seventh (45.39) and Amerie Williams (45.95) ninth.

Davis, Brianna Grosso, Brianna Peters and Rachel Becker were second in the 4×400 in 4:20.17 as Julianna Gingrich’s shot put of 33’6 1/2″ put her second to Jamesville-DeWitt’s Skylar Vaught (33’11 1/4″), with Elliot Boak (29’6 1/4″) in sixth place.

Clavijo went 7.73 seconds in the 55 sprint for third place, with Johnson eighth (7.85) and Peters (7.86) in 10th place. Yolanda Wei ran 1,500 meters in 5:26.42 for fourth place, with Sophia Cavalieri (5:33.64) seventh. Cavalieri, DeFio, Grosso and Wei were fifth in the 4×800 in 10:44.02.

Ella DeFio gained fifth place in the 3,000-meter run in 11:28.68 as Makayla Fowler (12:04.05) was ninth. Mariah LeGrow took fifth in the 600 in 1:48.29, just ahead of Ella Holtman (1:48.88) in seventh place as LeGrow added a ninth (9.75 seconds) in the 55 hurdles. Natalie Bartkowiak took eighth in the triple jump with 31’10” and ninth in the long jump with 14’8″.

B’ville’s teams will get some rest and then plunge into the post-season with the Feb. 1 Salt City Athletic Conference championships and the Feb. 6 sectional Class AA meet, both at SRC Arena.