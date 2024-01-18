Rev. Dr. Karl E. Goodfellow, minister and writer, died at his home in Indianapolis, IN, on Jan. 14, 2024, at the age of 73, after a 2 1/2-year challenge with cancer.

Karl was born in Syracuse on Aug. 19, 1949, to parents George and Sue (Hoag) Goodfellow. After graduating from Fayetteville-Manlius High School, Karl attended New Jerusalem School of Discipleship and Onondaga Community College. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Oral Roberts University.

Karl loved God, reading, writing, cups of coffee and road trips. He was a gentle soul, who always put people and spiritual affairs over earthly logistics. Karl marched to his own beat and considered the whole world his congregation.

Karl was a United Methodist minister for 30-plus years, serving churches in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Virginia and Iowa. For over 30 years, Karl, founder and leader of the Safety Net Prayer Ministry.

Goodfellow was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Laurie Liepke. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Goodfellow. He leaves four children, Jessie Goodfellow of Dallas, TX; Kristy Goodfellow Mills (Barry Mills) of Washington, DC; Kayla Goodfellow (Daniel Comiskey) of Indianapolis, IN; Jonathan Goodfellow (Megan Arthur) of Wake Forest, NC; six grandchildren: Eldon, Parker, Pearl, Wallace, Woodrow, and Arthur, and niece Jane (Tim) Senke. His family are planning a celebration of his life and interment in Manlius.

In lieu of flowers, send memorial gifts to Sonshine Daycare, 107 Pleasant Street, Manlius NY 13104.