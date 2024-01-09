Each time it competes, the Baldwinsville boys swim team seems to improve on what it has done before, almost relishing the chance to face elite competition and stay with them.

This especially proved true when the Bees went to Webster Aquatic Center, near Rochester, last Saturday and put up more sensational times during the Yeti Invitational, both on an individual and collective basis.

And the collective part involved two school records in relays that would both qualify those groups for March’s state championship meet at Ithaca College.

Alex Nicita, Mikey White, Matt Lange and Lucas Clay would start this by tearing through the 200-yard medley relay in one minute, 38.15 seconds, a new school mark and well clear of the 1:40.67 state qualifying standard. Pittsford won the race in 1:36.38 as the Bees finished fourth.

That same quartet would then dazzle in the closing 400 freestyle relay, going 3:16.16, second only Frewsburg’s 3:13.51 and, again, bettering the state mark (3:18.87), this time by more than two seconds.

Lucas Clay would win twice. No one else in the 200-yard individual medley went below the two-minute mark as Clay’s 1:57.42 was well ahead of the second-place 2:00.93 from Rochester McQuaid’s Ian Miller.

Later in the meet, in the 100 breaststroke, only three swimmers broke the one minute mark and Clay led them, going 58.13, a season best, to top the 59.19 from Cameron Stetzer (Pittsford) and 59.95 from McQuaid’s Ben Hinds.

White almost won the 200 freestyle, his 1:43.45 a close second to Pittsford’s Cameron Stetzer (1:43.17), while he also took third in the 100 butterfly in 52.80 seconds as Pittsford’s Tim Fan won in 50.84 and Skaneateles’ Gavin Van Kersbergen (52.45) was second and qualified for the state meet.

Lange moved up to fifth place in the 100 backstroke in 55.18 seconds, two spots behind Van Kersbergen (54.65) as another Frewsburg swimmer, Conner Dean, won in 52.92/ Nicita finished 12th in the 50 freestyle in 23.62 seconds.