Evelyn Harrison Hudson, 94, of Marcellus and formerly of Camillus died Thursday, January 4, 2024 with family by her side. Evelyn was a 1946 graduate of Skaneateles High School and was past chairperson for her class reunions. She was a member of the Skaneateles United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Known as “Evie, The Egg Lady”, Evelyn worked on the family farm, Hudson Egg Farms. Her pride and joy were her seven children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Earl, in 2015, and her brother Robert Harrison in 1994.

Surviving Evelyn are her children Paul (Frances), Phillip (Tina), Peter (Shirley), Ellen Hudson, Lucy (Walter) Copeland, Lee (Patsy) and Linda (Richard) Breeden; 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A memorial funeral service was held Saturday, January 13, 2024 at noon in the Skaneateles United Methodist Church. The family greeted friends after the service. Burial will be private in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

Ryan Funeral Home, Marcellus, NY has arrangements.