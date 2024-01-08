CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new year is at hand, and with that all of the area’s high school bowling teams will return to a busy slate after most of them rested and practiced during the holiday break.

Only one local side had a match while school was out. That was East Syracuse Minoa, who split its Dec. 27 battle with Central Square at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

The girls Spartans swept the Redhawks 7-0, with Alana Tuberville’s 457 series the best of a top-three individual sweep. Tuberville, Nicole Baker (449 series) and Ruth Birmingham (407 series) all topped the 370 series from Central Square’s Ava Rice.

However, ESM’s boys lost 5-2 to Central Square, only getting two games from Zach Kassel, though one of them was a 264 as Luke Liedka shot 215 during his 558 series. The steady Redhawks had four series of 550 or better, led by Owen Schlueter’s 608 set.

Moving on to last Wednesday’s match against visiting Oswego, ESM’s boys won 7-0 and Liedka took the lead, his 258 in between a 226 and 214 during a 698 series.

Joe Gardner rolled just two games, but one of them was a 235. Mike Saunders went all three games for a 539 total as Mike Krukowski had a 485 series, ahead of the Buccaneers’ best 467 set from Cooper Therrien.

In another 7-0 girls sweep, ESM handled Oswego as Jewelianna Hallock opened with a 203, her best game of the season, on the way to a 480 series. Birmingham had a 443 series, one ahead of Tuberville’s 442 total.

Fayetteville-Manlius went to Liverpool last Tuesday afternoon and, at Flamingo Lanes, earned some points on the boys side, but still lost to the Warriors by a 5-2 margin.

Gabriel Williams shot 203, 216 and 192 on his way to a 611 series, but the next-closest series was 460s by Sean Bird and Cole Cox, well back of the supporting sets by Liverpool’s Grady Foster (545) and Tanner Gist (515) behind the 608 from Ray Rucker that featured a high game of 258.

In yet another 5-2 decision, the F-M girls fell to Liverpool, with Andrea Aguilar-Miranda pacing the Hornets thanks to her 483 series that opened with a 198 game. Teagan Hunt shot a 395 set ahead of Samantha Geiss (388) and Lilian Squire (383).

But F-M’s girls turned it around with its own 5-2 win over Auburn at Green Lakes Lanes on Friday afternoon. Geiss improved to a three-game total of 466, helped by a 435 series from Ashlynn Yonge and 421 series from Aguilar-Miranda.

The boys match between the Hornets and Maroons also ended 5-2, but in Auburn’s favor. Williams opened with a 255 game in his 631 series and Cox had games of 228 and 224 in his 593 set, while the Maroons’ Eric Barski had a 10-strike 279 in his opening game on the way to a 672 series.

Christian Brothers Academy saw its girls team sweep Weedsport 7-0 even without Eliana Occhino in the lineup. Sierra Burke led the Brothers with a 425 series and Sophia Ciereck added a 350 set.

CBA’s boys lost to Weedsport by that same 7-0 margin. Tom Dearnaley opened with a 211 game on his way to a 553 series and Gabriel Yang added a 432 set, but that trailed Weedsport’s Ethan Reitma, whose 648 series included games of 237 and 216.

Bishop Grimes was back on the lanes Friday, winning 5-2 over Weedsport on the girls side led by a 375 series from Lania Young as, in the boys Cobras’ 7-0 defeat, Casey Mierek had a 493 series to lead Grimes.