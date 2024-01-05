CENTRAL NEW YORK – With all of the holiday celebrations in the past, bowling teams from Solvay and West Genesee quickly resumed their match schedules in the new year.

West Genesee, for its part, took on Baldwinsville Tuesday at B’ville Sports Bowl and lost, 7-0, to the Bees, with Lorelai Leskoske again the top individual.

Shooting games of 204, 186 and 188, Leskoske finished at 578, ahead of a 525 series from Alex Bigelow that opened with a 208 and a 522 series from Jack Einlich that included games of 196 and 189.

To pace B’ville, Jordan Sevigny led with a 660 series that had a top game of 240, just ahead of the 631 series from Zenon Gasiorowski (high game 224) and 567 series from Sam Leonardo.

A day later, Solvay was back in action, going on the road to face Homer at Hi Lanes, and lost to the Trojans 7-0 in both matches.

Justin Zimmerman’s 177, 186 and 203 produced a 566 series for the Solvay boys side, but none of his Bearcats teammates got to a 400 set as three Homer bowlers did so, led by Tanner Vogel’s 588 series (243 high game) to go with a 457 from Jon Holcomb and 455 from John Bishop.

Gabriella LaFlair’s 376 series set the pace for Solvay’s girls, followed by 330 series from Maranda Leggett and Nydia Rentas. Homer won led by Kim Proctor, whose 437 series was just ahead of teammate Olivia Hamilton’s 430 total.

In Thursday’s 7-0 boys defeat to Weedsport, Solvay got another strong series from Zimmerman, his games of 236, 207 and 220 producing a 663 set, but no one else broke the 400 mark. By contrast, Weedsport’s Ethan Reitma, who shot a 267 game in his 682 series, had help from Jordan Guy (534 series) and Dan Burtless (524 series).

Solvay’s girls did win, though, topping Weedsport 6-1. LaFlair led the way, shooting 168 and 151 at the end of her 444 series as Amelia Romeo had a 368 set and Leggett got a three-game total of 362.

That same day, WG met Liverpool at Flamingo Lanes, and though it lost 7-0, the Wildcats still saw Bigelow shoot a 620 series with games of 222, 203 and 195 and Leskoske put up 206, 203 and 201 in her 610 set. Jason Clifton added a 499 series as the Warriors got a 640 series from Tanner Gist.