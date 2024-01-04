CENTRAL NEW YORK – After some time off during the holiday break, the Cazenovia wrestling team was back on the mat in the early days of 2024 and did not waste timte reaching the win column.

The Lakers prevailed 48-24 at Hannibal Wednesday night., largely on the basis of sweeping six bouts in the middle weight classes, each of which was contested.

It began at 131 pounds, where Cullen Arnold battled his way to an 8-7 decision over Owen Freeman. Jacob Gentner followed at 138 pounds, taking just 41 seconds to pin Cason Stevens.

Gabriel Sanchez, at 145 pounds, pinned David Sweeney early in the second period before Broden Enders (152 pounds) got a 56-second pin over Ben Hess.

Winning again at 160 pounds, Bryce Enders pinned Jayden Hutchinson with just four seconds left in their bout as Finn Tobin (170 pounds) took less than two periods to get a 24-9 technical fall over Brandon Turaj.

Back in the 101-pound opener, Gryphon Foster improved to 12-4 by romping past Earl Hoffman 17-4. Isaac Gentner took a forfeit at 109 pounds and Luther Dannon closed out the match at 285 pounds pinning Owen Gage in 69 seconds.

Chittenango had one more event at the end of 2023, going to SUNY-Oswego on Dec. 29 for the Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament.

Though the Bears had just 18.5 points, it included Edward Geer finishing fifth at 152. Geer lost his semifinal to Te’shaun Matthews (Niagara-Wheatfield), but recovered later to pin Syracuse’s Jesus Moreno in the second period to get that fifth spot.

Then Chittenango met Mexico last Wednesday and lost, 54-18, to the Tigers, the Bears only getting one pint at 215 pounds from Peter Schulz, who finished off Evan Hansen late in the second period.

Geer prevailed, 9-1, over Tanner Belomo right after Kole Smith, at 145, beat Steven Bradshaw 19-6. Wrestlng at 124 pounds, Dan Mahle beat Atreyu Defalco with a 21-6 technical fall.