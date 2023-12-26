ONONDAGA COUNTY – Everything the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball teams did after their Dec. 15 overtime clash suggested that these two sides remained the Class AAA favorites.

The Warriors’ last game before the holiday break took place Dec. 22 against East Syracuse Minoa, yet another instance of defense serving as the primary catalyst as Liverpool rolled to a 58-37 victory over the Spartans.

Sitting at no. 17 in the state Class AAA rankings, the Warriors paid full attention to ESM, taking charge with a first quarter where it made several defensive steps and produced enough to build a 17-6 lead.

Steadily adding to that margin the rest of the way, Liverpool was led by Freddie Fowler’s 16 points as Alex Trombley got nine points.

Jeff Manuel had eight points, with Owen Michaud adding seven points and Giancarol Galimi earning six points. To pace ESM, Anthony Bryant had 10 points and Tyler Quarry got nine points.

Meanwhile, C-NS, fresh off a tough win at West Genesee on Dec. 19, met PSLA-Fowler two nights later and responded quite well to an uneven start, going on to defeat the Falcons 81-49 and improve its mark to 6-1.

Hot early shooting helped Fowler gain a 19-16 advantage through one period, but that changed in the second quarter as C-NS cranked up its defense and forced turnovers that led to plenty of easy baskets.

The 29-9 blitz gave the Northstars the edge, and it kept on going, led again by Andrew Benedict, who poured in 28 points, including four 3-pointers.

Nate Francis connected three times beyond the arc on his way to 15 points. Rosco Polos had eight points, with Michael Sellin (seven points) and Ryan Becker (six points) both setting season marks.

Having moved up to no. 18 in the state AAA poll, one spot behind Liverpool, C-NS tests itself playing Utica Proctor Thursday at the Nexus Center as the Warriors (7-1) are off until Jan. 3, when it hosts Auburn.