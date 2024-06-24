CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Rowing Club (CRC) will present its annual pancake breakfast on July 4 in Lakeland Park from 8 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast offerings are sausage, plain and blueberry pancakes, coffee and juice.

Attendees can also try out a rowing machine and enter raffles for items donated by local businesses.

Breakfast is $10 for adults, $6 for children, and $30 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

“Our pancake breakfast has become a Fourth of July tradition for so many families in Cazenovia,” said CRC Co-President Carlie Hanson in a June 20 press release. “. . . This is our only fundraising event of the year. We truly appreciate all the support the community has shown us over the 20 years we have been running this event.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards maintaining the club’s boats and other equipment that helps keep the crews safe while on the water.

According to Hanson, the club has eight rowing shells — two 8+, two 4+, two doubles, and a couple of singles.

It also maintains a motorized launch used for teaching; docks; and an equipment shed for storing oars, cox boxes, and safety equipment.

“We have eight ergs that are used by various members at their homes since we no longer have a ‘boathouse’ to train in during inclement weather and winter,” said Hanson. “We hope to raise $3,000 through the pancake breakfast and raffle to offset this year’s operating costs and to help us keep our membership dues low.”

As of June 19, CRC had 48 members; 18 of whom joined during the club’s Learn to Row workshop earlier this month.

“It’s a great year when we can fill two 8+ boats with novices,” said Hanson.

The Learn to Row event, which had 35 people in attendance, enabled adults from the greater Cazenovia community to learn the components of the rowing stroke, get familiarized with the terminology used in the boat, and spend time on the water with experienced rowers.

CRC is a recreational and competitive club that provides rowing opportunities for community members of all experience levels. The non-profit organization is a member of the United States Rowing Association. It operates with oversight from the Town of Cazenovia and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation – Central Region.

All donations to CRC are tax deductible.

To learn more about the club, visit cazrow.org.