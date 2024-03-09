Submitted by Michael P. Hart

Veterans service outreach coordinator, town of salina

After talking with Mattydale VFW Post 3146 members at their November monthly meeting it was apparent that the parade trailer needed a desperate makeover before letting veterans ride on it during the upcoming parade season.

It was shortly after that meeting we reached out to BOCES – Adult Education and asked if they would take on the task of replacing the rot that had taken over most of the trailer.

Matt Tarolli, the BOCES Coordinator gladly accepted the work.

“We love our veterans, and would be happy to take on this job!” Tarolli said.

Arrangements were made and the trailer, along with all the material, was dropped off in December so the work could begin.

The construction instructor, Justin Musa, had his class start by removing and replacing the wood that covered the entire 8-by-16 foot trailer.

Next up was the welding instructor, Courtney Wise, who had her class fabricate a set of stairs and the railings that encircled the top of the trailer.

After that, the electrical instructor, Larry Casey, had his students run new wiring so that brake lights would be visible for all to see.

Once the parade trailer was near completion we arranged to have VFW leadership link up with the instructors from BOCES so that many thanks could be given for all their effort and hard work.

The students that completed the work had already graduated from the classroom and were conducting job shadows for future employment.

It was also noted that Morse Manufacturing painted the railings and stairs with a blue powder coat free of charge. It is very nice to see veterans groups like the VFW reaching out and working with the local community to help assist with much needed repairs.

BOCES has always been instrumental in assisting the community at large with efforts of this nature, and it was apparent by the craftsmanship exhibited during the VFW’s parade trailer makeover.

Mattydale VFW Post 3146 would like to thank all the students, instructors, and faculty for assisting them with this task, and we look forward to displaying the trailer at the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Syracuse.