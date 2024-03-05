Baldwinsville School District residents who are 18 years old or older and have resided in the district for at least 30 days prior to April 18 are eligible to vote on the Baldwinsville Public Library budget for 2024-2025.

The library’s annual budget vote and trustee election will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the library at 33 East Genesee St.

Details will be available in the Post-Standard and the Baldwinsville Messenger in April and printed copies of the budget will be available at area banks, village and town offices, on the library website bville.lib.ny.us and in the library prior to the budget vote.

Voters will also have an opportunity to cast their ballots for two trustees: the five-year term for the seat of Linda Clarkson and the three-year seat of Steve McMahon.

The Library Board of Trustees meets regularly once a month and is responsible for policy and general supervision of library finances. Trustee candidates must be U.S. citizens and 18 years of age or older and have been Baldwinsville School District residents for at least one year.

People interested in running for a trustee seat must file a petition by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

Petitions are available at the Baldwinsville Public Library circulation desk.

Current Board members are Craig Maguire, President; Linda Clarkson, Vice-President; Mary Lou Carpinella, Pamela Fallesen, Mary Schmutz, Frank Valchine, Mary Anne Williams.