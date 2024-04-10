Margaret Thomas Shephard passed away on April 6, 2024, at the age of 85, and finally was able to join her beloved husband in heaven. Margaret was born on Jan. 21, 1939. She graduated from Fabius High School in 1957, married her devoted husband, Dave in 1959 and lived most of her life in Fenner, N.Y., until moving to Morrisville, N.Y., in 2020.

She and Dave raised five children on the family farm and was a loving host to many other kids during their married years.

Margaret never met a stranger and had a heart to help others. She was always reaching out in every way to those in need. She loved opening her home for summer cookouts, dinners with friends, family reunions and just any reason to get together. She also loved the annual family camping in the Adirondacks. Margaret was a planner and was actively involved in whatever church she was a member of. She had a huge impact on the lives of so many children as the EHBC AWANA Commander for many years. She loved playing the piano and singing in the choir. Margaret’s favorite songs were “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Because He Lives.”

She is survived by her children, Richard (Kristy) Shephard; Beth (A.J.) Keville; Michelle (Bill) Baxter, Lynne Shephard and Deborah (Ken) Moynihan; her sisters, Elizabeth Martans and Eleanor Parker; grandchildren, Megan Shephard, Crystal, Jonathon, and Matthew Carr, Jennifer and Bradley Guilford, Trenton Zophy, Emma and Morgan Moynihan; her great-grandson, Robbie Carr as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her devoted husband, David; her siblings, Grace, Terry, Linus and Francis Thomas, Marion Hatch, Maude Lippert and Dorothy Lee.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Crouse Community Center, Morrisville for the loving care shown to both their parents during their stay.

Calling hours and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for the Shephard family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.