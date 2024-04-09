Donald Larkin, 85, of Pompey, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in the comfort of the home he built and lived in for nearly 50 years.

Born in the Bronx and raised in Bayside, Queens, he graduated from Bishop Loughlin High School before attending at Manhattan College. He had two older brothers, Tom and Hugh, and a younger sister, Gerry. He grew up surrounded by friends, family and sports.

He married Sheila in 1961 and they settled into life on Long Island before he was offered a sales position covering Upstate. With his pregnant wife and two toddlers, he moved to a rented farmhouse in Pompey in 1965. A few years later, he began building a house nearby, working late nights, weekends and holidays, enlisting a few talented friends and trusted contractors. Raised a city kid, he fell in love with country life. Sheila was a rider, and they had horses and many other animals, later importing horses and Connemara Ponies from Ireland.

He was one of the owners of Gartner Equipment Co., an industrial distribution business in Syracuse. He thrived at his work, never retiring, continuing to go to the office daily even at 85.

He was industrious and self-reliant and expected the same from his five children, drafting them into his endless carpentry, electrical, mechanical and agricultural projects.

His love of sports never left him. He was one of the founders of both the Fabius-Pompey Little League and Toggenburg Race Association. He coached youth baseball and basketball and served on the board of the sports boosters. He enjoyed taking his children fishing, boating and golfing. He spent many weekends at horse shows and ski races and afternoons at soccer, baseball and basketball games always supporting his children and grandchildren. He loved his many trips to Ireland with Sheila, often with an assortment of their children and grandchildren. Most of all, he loved his time with his family and friends.

When their son, Sean, was injured, they brought him home and cared for him. At the same time, he carried on his business, managed the farm, and never missed anything of importance to his children or grandchildren. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He lived a full and good life and will be greatly missed.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Sheila Larkin. Surviving are his four sons, Christopher (Sheila) Larkin, Terence (Debora) Larkin, Sean Larkin and Matthew (Tricia) Larkin; daughter, Katie Gordon; 12 grandchildren; his sister, Gerry (Arthur) Black; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. A mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7386 Academy Street, Pompey. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Pompey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AccessCNY www.accesscny.org/donate. For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.