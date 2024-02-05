BALDWINSVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY – Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli was on hand Friday, Feb. 9, at the formal launch of the Baldwinsville Public Library’s canal boat, located in the Maryella & Elizabeth’s Children’s Corner of the BPL. This happened after several years of planning.

Celebrating Baldwinsville’s rich history, the canal boat and accompanying murals by local artist Mike Conway depict life on the water as it was in the mid-1800s, when Baldwinsville was a small thriving town on the Baldwin Canal. Included in his artwork are Maryella and Elizabeth Annal, for whom the room is dedicated.

The boat is named in memory of former trustee, the late Ed McManus. McManus was serving as board president during the building of the library in its current location, which was also the time when the idea for a canal boat in the children’s area was conceived.

While on the boat, children can play, read and use their imaginations to go back in time when Baldwinsville was just beginning to grow into the vibrant community it is today.

Funding for the boat and murals includes a grant from Magnarelli.

In addition, the library will also be dedicating and renaming its Story Room in honor of the late Barbara Aiken, former Baldwinsville Public Library trustee, who served as board president for 12 years.

A former high school English teacher at Liverpool High School, Aiken’s love of language and reading was not only evident in her participation in book clubs and service to the library, but she is also fondly remembered as a Story Time teacher in her retirement. Aiken enthusiastically led little learners in story time activities, always greeting them at the door with a beloved stuff animal or toy that helped her teach the theme of the class.

She is greatly missed by her family at the library, who is very happy to be able to honor her memory in this way.