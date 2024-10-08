CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Oct. 5, Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) celebrated the official opening of its new Emory Avenue Athletic Complex, which now includes two multi-use, multi-sport synthetic turf fields. The Cazenovia High School Stadium has also been outfitted for track and field events.

The modifications to the stadium/Buckley-Volo Field and “Upper Field” were completed as part of a $10,713,319 project approved through a Capital Project Referendum Vote in March 2022 and aimed at addressing equity, infrastructure, and program needs outside the district’s school buildings.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the new stadium field immediately following the Lakers Varsity Football Team’s 40-20 victory over the Southern Hills Storm.

“With this project, we are providing more student-relevant, sustainable, and equitable opportunities,” said Superintendent Christopher DiFulvio, who was joined on the field by student-athletes, staff, coaches, and community members. “With its state-of-the-art facilities, this complex has transformed our present and opened the doors to a future filled with endless possibilities. We are busing fewer student-athletes to other campus locations, cutting transportation costs. With the transition to turf, which offers superior drainage, we can utilize our outdoor spaces earlier in the spring and later into the fall. With an intelligent design, we provide equal opportunity for all sports teams to use the turf, regardless of [gender and what sport] our students play. With multi-level multi-use fields, we can simultaneously offer turf time for several activities, allowing athletes to have earlier practice times and more time with their loved ones to recoup and refresh before their next workout.”

During his remarks, DiFulvio also recognized NYS Assemblyman Al Stirpe for securing funds to help the district resurface its tennis courts.

“[This will help us] to continue the improvement of our athletic complex, so thank you to Assemblyman Stripe,” DiFulvio said.

The superintendent then thanked all the leaders, partners, team players, coaches, administrators, CCSD faculty and staff members, current and past board of education members, and community members who helped bring the Cazenovia Athletic Complex project to fruition.

“As a team, they have brought our new athletic complex to life through creativity, inclusivity, and innovation,” he said. “. . . We would not be here today without the tremendous support of our parents, caregivers, district community members, and local citizens. You saw this complex as not just an extension of our buildings but a pathway to opportunity for our community. Today, we celebrate the successful opening of our new athletic complex with the teams and student-athletes that are going to enjoy this facility for years to come.”

DiFulvio then passed the microphone to representatives of the teams that will use the new turf fields. Each student was asked to describe the project’s impact on their sport.

“[We can] play faster and more skill-oriented on the turf,” said field hockey player Hayden Bubble. “It gives us more opportunities to play against more competitive teams that didn’t want to come play us on the grass. Being able to play games at the high school allows athletics to be more supported by the student body. [The students] are more likely to come and support all the teams.”

Lacrosse player Ben Bianco commented that the turf fields are convenient and allow for more consistent practice times, and baseball player Nico Segall remarked on the benefits of having the turf to use when the Fenner Fields are wet and unplayable.

Track and field athlete Susie Pittman expressed her gratitude for the “completely level track; new equipment, including a steeplechase pit; and the new sound system.

Nat Gale, of the varsity soccer team, said that while his team loves playing under the lights at Fenner, the turf is a great place to play games during the day or to practice when the grass fields are too wet.

“The upper turf is truly a blessing to have,” said Lucy Bliss, representing the softball team and student council. “My freshman year on varsity, our first time being outside was our first game, so it’s nice to be able to practice outside, especially in the upstate weather. I can say from a presidential point of view, I have seen an increase in attendance. People are excited to come to home games. We are proud of our facilities, and more importantly, we are proud to be [Lakers], so thank you so much.”

Following the students’ remarks, Board of Education President JoAnne Race presented the scissors to soccer player Sally Hughes, who cut the ribbon.

Following the ceremony, Hughes and the rest of the girls’ varsity soccer team took the field for a match against Bishop Ludden.

To learn more about CCSD athletics, visit cazenoviacsd.com/athletics.