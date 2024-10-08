LIVERPOOL – A solid regular season helped the Liverpool girls tennis team earn a spot in the Section III Class A playoffs, where it had the no. 4 seed.

But that meant a quarterfinal match Monday against Christian Brothers Academy, who held the no. 4 seed but had gone a perfect 11-0 in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division.

The Warriors would prove tough, especially in singles, but still took a 7-0 defeat to the Brothers.

Milana D’Amico led her singles match against Sarah Clark, only to have Clark rally to take it 3-6, 6-0, 10-3. Even longer was the first singles match where Allie Kerneklian fell to Rowan Doyle 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Emma Kohberger had a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Clare Schaefer, and CBA took all of the doubles matches in three sets.

Going to a first-set tie-breaker, Vienna D’Amico and Elena Stojceski lost to Monica Fallon and Katrina Ricelli 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, while Eliana Page and Sydney Azzolino had a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Julie Zdep and Madison Evans. Gianna Washington and Gracie Scholz fell to Rachel Zdep and Piper Powell 6-1, 6-0.