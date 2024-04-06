The Baldwinsville Public Library hosted a celebration of the Hindu festival, Holi, on Sunday, March 24.

This family friendly event had traditional Indian food and drinks. Particpants also practiced writing Hindi, designed spring cards and made candles.

They learned about the pichkari and made colored water art.

They always went outside to safely throw paint powder and also featured a Holi story time, informational videos and music.

Holi is a popular Hindu festival celebrated in India and around the world on the first full moon of the Hindu month Phalguna.

The festival is a celebration of spring, the triumph of color over the dull winter, and to pray and give thanks for a fruitful upcoming harvest.

Holi has been celebrated since the 4th Century CE and is partly derived from the story of the royal king Hiranyakashipu and his attempt to kill his son, Prahlad.

Hiranyakashipu’s sister was given a benefit to become impervious to fire.

She attempted to kill Prahlad by luring him into the fire.

However, she burned while Prahlad survived unharmed, a symbol of good triumphing over evil. Holi is celebrated over two days, Choti Holi and Dulhendi.

Holi is celebrated internationally and is a time to encourage forgiveness, togetherness, and social bonding.