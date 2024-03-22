WGHS hosted the NYAD (New York Academic Decathlon) State competition on March 1.

In attendance were West Genesee, Westhill, Cazenovia and Jamesville-DeWitt. West Genesee placed first, Westhill placed second, and Cazenovia placed third.

West Genesee earned a team total of 36 medals! Here is the breakdown per student: Laila Zamani: 9 medals (2 gold: science, overall varsity division; 5 silver: art, economics, literature, music, speech; 2 bronze: essay, mathematics); Lukas Timian: 8 medals (3 silver: economics, science, speech; 5 bronze: art, literature, mathematics, social science, overall scholastic division); Michael Hess: 7 medals (5 gold: economics, essay, mathematics, social science, overall scholastic division; 1 silver: science; 1 bronze: music); Nathan Smith: 4 medals (1 gold: economics; 3 bronze: mathematics, music, overall honor division); Frank Nazarkiewicz: 3 medals (2 gold: art, music; 1 silver: essay); Brady Barrett: 1 medal (gold: Art); Evan Powers: 1 medal (gold: Music); Abigail Field: 1 medal (silver: literature); Joseph Burgette: 1 medal (bronze: social science); Annissa Lee: 1 medal (bronze: speech); Devon Moses: team member, no medals; Annalin Hyatt: team member, no medals

The school district extended its congratulations to all of these students and their advisor Kevin Misiano.

Submitted photo

West Genesee Academic Decathlon team members pictured above are in the front row from left to right, Brady Barrett, Annissa Lee, Annalin Hyatt, Devon Moses, Laila Zamani, Abiggail Field. In the back row, from, left to right, are Michael Hess, Joseph Burgette, Nathan Smith, Lukas Timian, and Evan Powers. Not pictured: Frank Nazarkiewicz.