LIVERPOOL CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Samuel Anderson, a junior at Liverpool High School, was selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Sam performed Feb. 10 with the Honors Band Ensemble playing the euphonium. The conductor was T. André Feagin, the director of bands at Central Washington University. The ensemble is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

Anderson auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

Anderson joined performers from across the United States as well as Canada and Europe for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. The finalists came together in New York City where they had the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of the Big Apple.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, music director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting honorsperformance.org and worldstrides.com.

Anderson participates in many musical ensembles at LHS, notably marching band and symphonic band. He will also perform in London at the end of July with the Honors Performance Series.