The Skaneateles Festival is now accepting applications for the 23rd annual Robinson Award, a $2,000 prize designed to recognize an outstanding young musician for success in music performance, citizenship, and contributions to the community.

In 2002 the Skaneateles Festival created the Robinson Award, an annual scholarship prize, to honor the memory of David and Louise Robinson, for their many years of tireless devotion to the Festival and its ideals.

The award is given annually to a young musician whose character, musicianship, and community service reflect the values of David and Louise Robinson – enthusiasm and dedication to music of high quality.

For 36 years the Robinsons opened their hearts and their Skaneateles home to musicians, their families, and the audiences who came to hear them perform. Their lakeside residence, Brook Farm, served as a gathering place and rehearsal space for musicians, as well as the performance venue for the Skaneateles Festival’s outdoor Saturday evening concerts.

Applications from students between the ages of 13 and 18 residing in the Central New York region will be considered.

Requirements include: two letters of recommendation; a written personal statement; and a 10-15 minute recording of their playing or singing.

The annual presentation of the award is made at a Festival concert in August and is accompanied by a $2,000 prize.

The recipient may also be invited to perform at a Skaneateles Festival event.

For the application or for more information go to skanfest.org/robinson-award.

The application deadline is March 15, 2024.

Past winners include: 2023 Winner Paul Di Folco, piano, Manlius Pebble Hill, 2022 Winner: Kate O’Leary, flute, Marcellus H.S., 2021 Winner: Charlie Loh, violin, F’ville-Manlius H.S., 2020 Winner: Daiwei Shen, violin, Nottingham H.S., 2019 Winner: Kaelem Michel, piano, Fayetteville, 2018 Winner: Hannah Kang, violin, Christian Bros. Academy, 2017 Winner: Ivan Yumagulov, piano, C.W.Baker H.S., 2016 Winner: Christopher Spinelli, piano, Fville-Manlius H.S., 2015 Winner: Brian Gadbow, cello, Whitesboro H.S., 2014 Winner: Erin Dowler, clarinet, West Genesee H.S., 2013 Winner: Cheryl Fries, bassoon, Red Creek H.S., 2012 Winner: Ben Parks, viola, Manlius Pebble Hill, 2011 Winner: Katherine Zhang, flute, Fville-Manlius H.S., 2010 Winner: Alicia Friedrichs, violin, Fville-Manlius H.S., 2009 Winner: Nicholas Hrynyk, piano, Auburn C.S., 2008 Winner: Elizabeth Sutphen,mezzo-soprano, Manlius Pebble Hill , 2007 Winner: Nina Elhassan, clarinet, West Genesee H.S., 2006 Winner: Laura Britton, oboe, Westhill H.S., 2005 Winner: Owen Kelley, violin, F’ville-Manlius H.S., 2004 Winner: Matthew Pikarsky, piano, home schooled, 2003 Winner: Stephanie Cambra, flute, Liverpool H.S. and 2002 Winner: Adam Gay, piano, Skaneateles H.S.

Elizabeth Sutphen, a mezzo-soprano, who earned the Robinson Award in 2008, has garnered praise for her sparkling voice and her ability to “soar deftly through stratospheric trills and arpeggios,” according to the Financial Times.

Suthphen is a graduate of The Juilliard School (B.M. 2012, M.M. 2014) as well as a proud alumna of The Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Internationale Meistersinger Akadamie (2015) and the Solti Accademia (2016).

She looks forward to multiple debuts this year, which will include performances at The Glimmerglass Festival as Mabel (The Pirates of Penzance) and Aveline Mortimer (Kevin Puts’ Elizabeth Cree). She will also join the Metropolitan Opera for the first time for their production of Tannhäuser.

The Skaneateles Festival Board also recently welcomed Kim Driscoll as the new board president.

Driscoll joined the Skaneateles Festival Board of Directors in the fall of 2018.

Driscoll and her husband Charley love attending concerts, especially the outdoor concerts at the Robinson’s Brook Farm and recently at Anyela’s Vineyard.

“As our children Zach and Conor grew, the Festival has become a family tradition by hosting musicians, thanks to Jean Graham, volunteering, and attending memorable concerts,” Driscoll said.