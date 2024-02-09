Skaneateles swimmer have been helping out in the community The girls swimming and diving team donated $500 this year to a women’s shelter in Maui as part of their women supporting other women mission. Each year the team does a tread-a-thon and has a special meet to raise awareness about domestic violence. The boys visited Helping Hounds in Syracuse, along with their host team the Weedsport Wolverines. They were able to spend some time seeing the dogs and learning about this awesome rescue, and made donations that included food, toys and office supplies.