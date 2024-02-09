The Million Dollar Round Table Foundation gives to charitable organizations worldwide, demonstrating the generosity, service, and impact of MDRT members.

Ray Brown of Skaneateles, an MDRT member and sponsor of the grant, has been a long-time advocate of Willowdale Bend in Skaneateles.

The sanctuary’s mission is to provide a safe, loving home to abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted animals.

Willowdale Bend is a registered 501(C)3 non-profit organization located at 2080 Willowdale Road.

The farm is completely dependent on community donations and charitable contributions to maintain and operate the farm, which includes feeding and shelter for the more than 90 animals.

A safe-haven for the animals and a refuge for a second chance at peace and tranquility, owners Rick and Joyce Frost are continually seeking financial support.

Those that assist on the farm are volunteers and work tirelessly in support of the sanctuary’s mission.

All donations go directly to the animals for food, bedding, shelter, and veterinary care.

The MDRT Foundation was created in 1959 to provide MDRT members with a means to give back to their communities. Since its inception, the foundation has donated more than $42 million in more than 70 countries throughout the world and in all 50 states.

These funds were raised by MDRT members and industry partners.

For more information, visit mdrtfoundation.org.

Renée Brown

Maria Frost, Rick Frost (owner), Dianne Holbrook, Willowdale board president, and Ray Brown.