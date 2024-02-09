Kathleen “Kathy” Goold Crowell passed away on Jan. 8, 2024, in Arlington, Texas, with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester on Jan. 1, 1946, and lived in Fayetteville from 1953-2018.

She purchased a vacation home in Venice, FL, in 2005, with her husband, Lester Crowell, which later became her full-time home. Although she became a Floridian later in life, she stayed true to her Upstate New York roots, with captivating and vivid stories about her youth.

Until she recently moved to Texas, she found joy playing in the snow, boating on the lake and watching the hummingbirds, deer and turkeys while living in Northern California with her daughter, Lauren in 2023.

Her early life accomplishments include completing her PhD in child and family studies at Syracuse University in 1978, where she later became executive director of the Institute of Family Research and Education. She subsequently purchased its publication arm, Ed-U Press, which she incorporated in 1978, and was its president until 1991.

One of her many passions and hobbies was local history. She wrote numerous historical manuscripts about the town of Manlius and her collection of 19th century patent holders, among other manuscripts, are part of the holdings of the Onondaga County Historical Society.

She was not only an avid writer and reader, but a sailor, gardener, traveler and champion of fun.

Kathy had the warmest smile and her interest in others engaged both loved ones and strangers.

She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Everly Adams, of Arlington, Texas, her son-in-law, Michael Adams and two grandsons, Benjamin Zeiger and Jackson Adams, her brother, Thomas Goold, and step-daughters Kate Walker and Kim DeJoseph. Services are private.